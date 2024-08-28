Liverpool have been searching for a backup option to star right wing star Mohamed Salah throughout the transfer window, with Arne Slot keen to bolster his squad in his first summer as Reds boss - and reports have suggested that they are closing in on securing an absolute bargain to give the Egyptian star competition, with Juventus star Federico Chiesa 'closing in' on a move to Anfield for a fee of £10.9million.

Chiesa joined Juventus back in 2020 on a two-year loan deal from Fiorentina, with a €50million (£43million) obligation to buy at the end of his temporary spell. And whilst he has impressed in Piedmont, the Italian looks set for a move away from his home nation - with a switch to Anfield looking closer to completion after a round of talks from the Carabao Cup holders.

Federico Chiesa 'Closing in' on Liverpool Transfer

The Italian winger is close to a move to Anfield

The report from The Times reporter Paul Joyce states that Liverpool are closing in on a deal to sign Juventus star Chiesa after talks ramped up this week.

The Italy international - who has been labelled as 'world class' - is reportedly on standby to fly to Merseyside on Wednesday if a deal can be reached with the Turin-based side with just under 60 hours to go until the transfer deadline closes.

Federico Chiesa's Serie A statistics - Juventus squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 33 =6th Goals 9 2nd Key Passes Per Game 1.6 1st Shots Per Game 2.3 2nd Dribbles Per Game 1.1 1st Match rating 6.98 4th

A deal between the two clubs still has to be finalised, but there is growing confidence that a deal can be done to bring the former Fiorentina star to Anfield - with belief that a transfer fee of around £10.9million can be reached for the 26-year-old.

It marks a sizable downturn in money garnered for Chiesa from Juventus having paid £43million for him just two years ago - but on the contrary, it's great value for money for Liverpool. The Reds are attaining a player who scored nine Serie A goals last season, whilst also being a current Italy international - and at the age of just 26, he is about to come into his prime and will offer Liverpool a superb rotation and long-term option for Salah, who will be turning 33 at the end of the current season.

Cheap Deal Means Liverpool Can Afford Other Targets

Chiesa landing on a small fee could see other targets join

Liverpool have been linked with many right-wing options throughout the past year, but nothing has materialised until now.

Harvey Elliott and Ben Doak have been touted as long-term replacements, but Elliott has now drifted in as an advanced midfield option playing in the half-spaces - and Doak still has quite a bit of growing to do before he can be considered a genuine first-team option.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chiesa has scored seven goals in 51 appearances for the Italian national team

For his previous exploits, current experience and what he could bring in the future, Liverpool have played a real blinder in terms of a low transfer fee and, should they look to bring in another player before the deadline, have saved themselves a lot of cash for new recruits.

The Reds have been linked with another defender to come in, with Joe Gomez being touted for a move to Aston Villa - though there haven't been any updates on potential arrivals barring the deal which has seen Giorgi Mamardashvili join from Valencia, with a loan to the Spanish outfit for the rest of the season taking place.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 28-08-24.