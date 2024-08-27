Key Takeaways Liverpool have been linked with Federico Chiesa in a deal worth £12.5m from Juventus.

Chiesa may cover for Mohamed Salah with impressive statistics in the 2023/24 campaign.

The Italian will be competing with Salah as well as Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo for a starting berth at Anfield if he joins.

Liverpool have been linked with a shock move for Juventus and Italy winger Federico Chiesa in the closing days of the transfer window. The Reds have had a quiet summer in terms of incoming players, but Fabrizio Romano broke the news that the Premier League giants are eyeing a cut-price deal for the Euro 2020 winner.

Juve are said to be willing to part ways with the wide player for only £12.5 million. While Liverpool are well-stacked in wide areas, it could make a lot of sense to bring in a player with as much experience as Chiesa to cover for Mohamed Salah in particular.

That said, below is an in-depth comparison between Chiesa, Salah, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo from the 2023.24 season. It makes for some interesting reading as the Reds' number one attacking target more than holds his own in terms of the numbers.

Shooting

Mo Salah is untouchable

The undisputed king when it comes to putting the ball in the back of the net at Anfield is Mo Salah. The Egyptian is untouchable in terms of goalscoring, with the 10th-highest goalscorer in Premier League history's average of 0.7 goals per game leading the way ahead of Chiesa and the current Liverpool wingers.

Not only is he the most efficient in front of goal, but the 32-year-old sensation comes out on top in all shooting metrics. His 20% conversion rate is significantly higher than the chasing pack, with Chiesa's 17.65% being the second-best.

The Reds' attacking target falls short of Salah in shot accuracy and total number of shots per game, but he has a better record than Diaz in both areas and shares the spoils with Gakpo. This shows that Chiesa has every chance of being Arne Slot's second most effective attacking threat if he swaps Turin for Merseyside.

Shooting Statistics (per 90) Statistic Chiesa Salah Diaz Gakpo Goals 0.4 0.7 0.3 0.5 Shots on Target 1.2 2 1.1 1.4 Shot Accuracy 52.94% 62.22% 49.23% 48.98% Non-Penalty Goals 0.4 0.5 0.3 0.5 Conversion Rate 17.65% 20% 12.31% 16.33%

Passing

Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo impress in possession

Chiesa finds himself at the bottom of the rankings when it comes to assists per 90. The Italian averaged 0.1 per game, but these numbers could certainly increase when playing alongside someone as clinical as Salah. The Juventus winger created as many chances (2.3 per 90) as his prospective new teammate.

He attempted and completed fewer passes each game in comparison to the Liverpool trio. Diaz was the most involved in this regard, with the Colombian completing the most successful passes of the quartet. Gakpo wasn't far behind. These qualities are advantages in Arne Slot's system, which leans towards taking fewer risks and retaining possession.

Passing Statistics (per 90) Statistic Chiesa Salah Diaz Gakpo Assists 0.1 0.4 0.2 0.3 Chances Created 2.3 2.3 2.2 1.4 Passes Attempted 23.2 33.2 34.7 29.3 Passes Completed 18 25.2 29.6 23.3 Pass Accuracy 77.29% 75.72% 85.28% 79.25%

Dribbling

Gakpo and Diaz once again the most successful

Diaz is known as a dancer in possession of the ball and the former Porto star comes out on top in the dribbling stakes. The 27-year-old is the only of the four men to manage more than two take-ons each match.

He wasn't always successful at getting past his opposing full-back, and it was actually his Dutch teammate Gakpo who had the most luck. The ex-PSV forward skipped past his opponent 64.58% of the time on average per game. Salah and Chiesa had less success, perhaps due to their tendency to pass the ball rather than travel with it. Chiesa is clearly a risk-taker at times, however, as he completed 1.5 take-ons per game, but that's a success rate of less than 50%.

Dribbling Statistics (per 90) Statistic Chiesa Salah Diaz Gakpo Take-on Completed 1.5 1 2.3 1.7 Take-on Success Rate 42.17% 35.53% 54.03% 64.58% Penalties Won 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.0

Crossing

Chiesa blows his potential future teammates out the water

One area where Chiesa flourishes well above his potential future colleagues is in his crossing statistics. The Juventus ace attempted more than three times as many deliveries into the penalty area and completed over four times as many as Salah, Diaz and Gakpo.

This means he could add a new dimension to Slot's side. The current crop of wingers look to cut inside as that's where they can get onto their strong foot, but Chiesa is capable of playing on the right wing and getting to the goal line before swinging in a cross. He's also more than comfortable on the opposite flank and is never afraid of using his left foot to get the ball into the strikers.

Crossing Statistics (per 90) Statistic Chiesa Salah Diaz Gakpo Crosses Attempted 4.8 1.5 0.9 1.2 Crosses Completed 1.7 0.4 0.3 0.4 Cross Accuracy 34.19% 24.39% 23.08% 28.57%