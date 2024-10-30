A Chilean football journalist has revealed that he left Real Madrid duo Vinícius Junior and Jude Bellingham out of his Ballon d'Or top three due to their performances in the Copa América and the Euros respectively.

Rodri was rewarded for his spectacular year with Manchester City and Spain with the Ballon d'Or on Monday, with Vinicius and Bellingham narrowly falling behind the midfield metronome in the award's pecking order. This outcome, voted by sports journalists from around the world, has prompted heated discourse online, with many feeling Vincius was the more worthy winner.

However, one specific reporter from South America has cited the Brazilian's displays for his nation during this summer's Copa America, as well as Bellingham's outings for England at the Euros, as reasons for the pair to not even make the individual honour's top three.

Related Vinicius Jr & Real Madrid Had 3 Big Events Planned to Celebrate Ballon d'Or Vinicius Jr and Real Madrid had planned three big events to celebrate his Ballon d'Or win before Rodri scooped the prize.

Vincius and Bellingham Snubbed For International Performances

'They had very bad international tournaments'

Crowned Champions of Europe after beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at Wembley in May, Real Madrid were likely to be well represented when it came to the Ballon d'Or this year. Having scored 23 goals in his debut campaign in Spain, Bellingham was expected to be in the conversation, while Vinicius' important contributions to this Champions League success, including in the final, meant the winger was also touted as a potential victor.

However, both players failed to follow this success with their clubs up with success on the international stage. Netting twice in the group stage, Vinicius' Copa America was cut short as Uruguay knocked Brazil out of the tournament on penalties in the Quarter-Final.

Meanwhile, Bellingham started every game in England's run to the Euros final, scoring twice, but was ultimately unable to help the Three Lions over the line. On the other hand, Rodri was instrumental in Spain's triumph in the same competition.

La Liga Statistics 2023/24 Stat Vinicius Bellingham Appearances 26 28 Goals 15 19 Assists 5 6 Shots Per 90 3.72 2.41 Key Passes Per 90 1.45 1.87 Successful Take-ons Per 90 3.14 1.95

While for many, using this failure to deliver major silverware for their nations as a reason not to include the duo in the top three of the Ballon d'Or list is harsh, a journalist from Chile cited exactly that. Speaking on Chilean radio, Danilo Diaz revealed that his vote for the top three included neither player:

"I left Vinicius and Bellingham out because they had very bad international tournaments. Vinicius lost 17 balls against Costa Rica."

Instead, Diaz opted to pick Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez, who won Serie A and the Copa America, in second, and Dani Carvajal, who lifted La Liga, the Champions League and the Euros, in third. The reporter agreed with the majority of those voting, crowning Rodri as the planet's best footballer in 2024.

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 30/10/2024