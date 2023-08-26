Chelsea picked up their first win of the Premier League season on Friday evening as they easily defeated newly-promoted Luton Town at Stamford Bridge. Mauricio Pochettino's side opened up the campaign with a 1-1 draw against Liverpool, before going down 3-1 to London rivals West Ham United.

It was imperative they beat Luton at their home ground and they did just that as they cruised past The Hatters. An inspired Raheem Sterling opened the scoring after 17 minutes, before bagging his second midway through the second half.

Sterling then turned provider as his devilish low cross was tapped home by Nicolas Jackson for his first goal in a blue shirt. There were no further goals as Chelsea picked up a much-needed three points.

Ben Chilwell's moment of madness in Chelsea vs Luton

Ben Chilwell captained his side in the absence of Reece James. The Englishman had a superb game at left-back as he helped his side to a comfortable victory. The 26-year-old was not perfect, though, and really should have found the back of the net just after half-time.

With Chelsea leading 1-0 in the 50th minute, Chilwell was sent through on goal courtesy of a lovely flick from Jackson. It looked all for the world that he would have a shot and double his side's lead.

However, inexplicably, Chilwell chose not to pass. Instead, he tried to lay the ball across goal to Sterling, who was in a worse position than himself. His pass was cut out by Amari'i Bell and the golden opportunity came to nothing. Watch the moment below...

Jamie Carragher was on commentary duty for Sky Sports and he could not believe what he had seen from Chilwell.

He said: "I can't believe what I've just seen. It’s awful. It really is. Such poor decision-making. I was talking about Ben Chilwell's role in an attacking sense but he's making me eat my words a little bit. He drives through but... that is unbelievable."

Ben Chilwell and James Maddison's brilliant exchange after Chelsea man's moment of madness

Fortunately for Chilwell, his poor decision did not prevent Chelsea from picking up all three points and he was able to joke about the incident after the game. Taking to Instagram, he wrote: "Absolute honour to lead the boys out tonight at the bridge. Ps. Shooting practise for me tomorrow."

James Maddison reportedly put Chilwell in his Fantasy Football team this week and was keeping a close eye on the match. He couldn't resist poking fun at his former Leicester City teammate. He replied: "You don’t need to practice shooting bro, you need to practice deciding to shoot." To which Chilwell replied: "Got a nosebleed I think."

Maddison wasn't the only footballer to poke fun at Chilwell. Sterling also left an amusing comment on his post, writing: "I would have shot", followed by two laughing emoji's.

What next for Ben Chilwell and Chelsea?

Chilwell will no doubt be working on his shooting in training this week. Chelsea's next match will be on Wednesday when they host League Two outfit AFC Wimbledon for their Carabao Cup second round tie.

It would not be a surprise if Pochettino made numerous changes to his lineup and chooses to rest Chilwell, who has suffered numerous injury problems since joining Chelsea. If Chilwell does not feature, his next match will come against Nottingham Forest on Saturday 2nd September.