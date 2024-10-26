Khamzat Chimaev sealed the greatest win of his extraordinary career Saturday when he breezed past Robert Whittaker with ease in the UFC 308 co-main at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. With the first-round submission win, which Whittaker swiftly tapped because of the pressure applied to his face, Chimaev marches ever closer to a UFC middleweight championship shot — and, on this form, few can stop him.

Watch the brilliant submission in real time right here:

Jon Anik Marveled at The Violence of Khamzat Chimaev's Submission

It's 'amazing' that Chimaev did that to Robert Whittaker, Dan Cormier said

"One of the most violent submissions we've ever seen," UFC commentator Jon Anik blasted into the mic after seeing Chimaev advance his pro record to 14-0 (6 KOs and 6 submissions). Dan Cormier, the former two-weight UFC champion who remains in the business as a shot-caller, agreed. "That's amazing he did THAT to Robert Whittaker," said the 45-year-old on the ESPN pay-per-view broadcast.