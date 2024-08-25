Key Takeaways Chris Bosh revealed he received EuroLeague offers, but opted to remain retired.

Bosh played his first game in over eight years, participating in Goran Dragic's farewell exhibition game.

Bosh's career ended abruptly in 2016 due to blood clots, and he was forced to retire prematurely.

After a major health scare cut his career short, 11-time NBA All-Star Chris Bosh finally played his first basketball game in over eight years.

The former Miami Heat star big man participated in Goran Dragic's farewell exhibition contest on Saturday in Slovenia, which marked the first time he stepped foot on a basketball court since February 9, 2016, his last NBA game.

Following the game, Bosh spoke to the media about his experience. Cesare Milanti of EuroHoops asked the two-time champion if he ever considered playing in Europe. Bosh admitted he received offers from some EuroLeague teams. However, given his medical condition and his family situation, he opted to remain retired and passed on the opportunity.

The Ending of Chris Bosh's Career

Bosh wasn't able to finish his career on his own terms

When basketball fans see Chris Bosh, one of the questions that might pop up in their heads is, "What if?"

Make no mistake, Bosh accomplished a lot in his illustrious basketball career. Unfortunately, he had to walk away from the game at a relatively young age, just weeks before his 32nd birthday.

It was during the 2015 All-Star Weekend that Bosh discovered he had blood clots in one of his lungs. This ruled him out for the rest of the 2014-15 season, right when he was having a renaissance campaign as one of the main options for the Heat following LeBron James ' departure the previous summer.

Chris Bosh Stats - Last 2 Seasons in Miami Category 2014-15 2015-16 GP 44 53 PPG 21.1 19.1 RPG 7.0 7.4 FG% 46.0% 46.7% 3P% 37.5% 36.5%

Bosh returned and was cleared for the start of the 2015-16 season. Unfortunately, in February 2016, the blood clots returned, this time on his leg. He was subsequently ruled out for the rest of the campaign.

The NBA deemed his illness to be "career-ending." However, for three years, he continued to make comeback attempts. This was likely the time those offers from Europe came in.

Unfortunately, Bosh's medical condition persisted and in February 2019, he officially retired from basketball.

Chris Bosh: Hall of Famer

Bosh accomplished a lot in his NBA career

Close

Though his career was cut short, Bosh still had a storied basketball career. Many NBA fans remember Bosh as the "third star" of the Miami Big Three.

But Bosh also thrived as "the man" when he played for the Toronto Raptors to start his career. Drafted fourth overall by the Raptors in the star-studded 2003 class, Bosh established himself as a perennial All-Star and a nightly 20-10 guy in Toronto.

Chris Bosh Career Stats Category Toronto Raptors (2003 to 2010) Miami Heat (2010 to 2016) Seasons 7 6 PPG 20.2 18.0 RPG 9.4 7.3 BPG 1.2 0.9 FG% 49.2% 49.6% All-Star Appearances 5 6

After seven seasons north of the border, Bosh took his talents to South Beach, where he joined forces with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. Together, the trio went to four straight NBA Finals and won back-to-back titles in 2012 and 2013.

During that time, Bosh became the man who had to sacrifice his role to make way for James and Wade to be themselves. From being the main man in Toronto, he evolved his game to being mostly a spot-up shooter and a pick-and-pop option in Miami.

Bosh's sacrifice was a huge reason why the Miami Big Three worked and had the success they had in their four years together.

Bosh returned to being the main feature of an offense once James went back to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the summer of 2014. Unfortunately, life had other plans and his career was prematurely taken from him.

It's unfortunate that Bosh wasn't able to end his career on his own terms. He certainly had a lot of basketball left in him. But at least, for one night in Europe, Bosh was able to get some kind of a career closure.