Key Takeaways ESPN NFL analyst Chris Canty expresses legitimate concern for Bengals QB Joe Burrow.

Burrow faces doubts about his ability to rebound from a wrist injury, suffered late last season.

Bengals managed to score only 10 points in a season-opening loss to the underdog Patriots.

In the days since the Cincinnati Bengals unexpectedly dropped their season opener against the New England Patriots , star quarterback Joe Burrow has downplayed all concerns about his surgically-repaired wrist, and refuted speculation on whether the ligament tear that cut his 2023 season short has fully healed. But his latest comments haven't quelled the anxiety.

During the game, television cameras captured Burrow flexing his wrist and awkwardly picking up a water bottle while sitting on the sideline. The viral footage was met with mixed reactions on social media, even though Burrow made light of the moment with reporters. Burrow insists he's unrestricted, but former NFL player and current ESPN analyst Chris Canty harbors doubt.

I'm concerned about the version of Joe Burrow we're going to see from now until the end of his career. This wrist injury is something we don't have a lot of history with QB's being able to bounce back from in the NFL... Sitting here today, I'm selling all of my Bengals stock and all of my Joe Burrow stock. All of it. I'm not hedging.

While there's no such thing as a must-win game in Week 2, the Bengals must be feeling some sense of urgency to buck a familiar trend. A road loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday would mark the team's fifth 0-2 start since Zac Taylor took over as head coach back in 2019. It's not a death sentence, but an early losing skid makes their playoff journey more laborious.

Related Joe Burrow Is No Longer an Elite Fantasy Football Quarterback After his performance against the New England Patriots and many other factors, there is reason to believe that Joe Burrow is no longer elite.

Cause for Pause?

Burrow's season opener was far from inspiring

Credit: USA TODAY Images

The Bengals struggled mightily to generate any offense in Week 1, as they controlled the ball for nearly 10 fewer minutes than the Patriots and were limited to 224 yards on 48 total plays. An altered workload for Ja'Marr Chase and an injury absence from Tee Higgins also didn't do Burrow any favors. The fifth-year starter completed 21 of 29 passes for a measly 164 yards.

Burrow's overall lack of production with a weakened group of receivers wasn't surprising, but an unwillingness to push the ball downfield raised eyebrows. According to Next Gen Stats, he was pressured at the third-lowest rate of his career and averaged 5.6 yards per attempt (YPA) with no pressure. He attempted three passes with 20-plus air yards, nailing only one.

Much ado about nothing, probably, since reporters watched Burrow throw multiple deep balls with no noticeable issues during practice on Wednesday. Call the scrutiny unfair, but six pass attempts of 10-plus air yards caught the eyes of skeptics, and the Bengals certainly won't find much -- or any -- success with a similar gameplan against a vaunted Chiefs defense.

Joe Keeping His Cool

Burrow has laughed off health concerns

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Canty's bold take on Burrow, which aired during ESPN Radio's Unsportsmanlike on Thursday, also factored in his injury history. Before suffering the wrist injury last November, which cost him seven games, he strained his calf in 2023 training camp and ruptured his appendix back in 2022. This unlucky stretch arrived after he tore his ACL and MCL late in the 2020 season.

It's no secret that, at full strength, Burrow is one of the NFL's elite quarterbacks. The former top-overall pick has already rewritten the Bengals' history books, holding their single-season records for passing yards (4,611), touchdowns (35), and passer rating (108.3). He's also able to brag about getting the better of Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in an AFC Championship.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stats: Joe Burrow is tied for the second-fastest player in NFL history to reach 1,000 career completions (41 games). He's also the fifth-fastest to 13,000 passing yards (48) and tied for the sixth-fastest to 90 touchdowns (49).

The most important ability is obviously availability, and Burrow reaffirmed his health by being listed a full participant in Wednesday's practice. He recently told reporters he flexes his wrist everywhere, in order to keep the joint loose and promote further healing. Burrow deserves the benefit of the doubt, but if his play doesn't improve, he'll have to answer repeated questions.

Sources: ESPN Radio, NFL Network, Next Gen Stats, Bengals Press Notes

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.