Chris Eubank Jr has scored a crucial victory ahead of his huge, all-British boxing bout against Conor Benn on Saturday, the 26th of April, as he's beating his long-term rival mentally.

That's according to George Groves, who knows all about mental warfare in high-stakes rivalries because of his two-fight series of matches with Hall-of-Fame boxer Carl Froch. And, speaking before the Eubank-Benn fight, Groves told Sky Sports that Benn may be out of his depth because he's inexperienced on the biggest of stages, while Eubank, conversely, has boxed Billy Joe Saunders, James DeGale, Liam Smith (twice), and Groves, also.

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn's professional boxing records (as of 19/04/25) Chris Eubank Jr Conor Benn Fights 37 23 Wins 34 23 Losses 3 0

Chris Eubank Jr Has Mentally Beaten Conor Benn

British boxing rivals trade leather on Saturday