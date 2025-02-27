There are many huge and exciting boxing fights already set or being targetted to take place in 2025, and as of right now, Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn is the fight which is being talked about the most due to the incredible back and forths which have been going on between the pair's teams as well as the viral egg slap incident which took place at a presser to promote the fight just days ago.

Initially, it looked like Eubank Jr had just connected with a regular slap on Benn, but following the release of slow-motion footage, it later came to light that he was in fact armed with an egg, and it exploded in his hand, then directly onto the side of Benn's face. Eubank Jr could now face a punishment from the British Boxing Board of Control for the incident, however, when asked about the egg slap in the first presser following the viral incident, the 35-year-old showed no remorse and fully backed his actions.

Chris Eubank Jr Says Conor Benn Deserved Egg Slap

Eubank Jr spoke about the egg slap at the first presser since the incident happened