A huge fight between bitter rivals Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn appears set for April at a yet-to-be-announced venue in London, England, according to boxing financier Turki Alalshikh.

The chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, which is responsible for growing Saudi Arabia's entertainment sector, Alalshikh has been instrumental in delivering a number of high-ticket boxing events over the last couple years, including Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois, Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov, and the two-fight Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk rivalry.

It seems the all-British bout between Eubank and Benn, the sons of elite English fighters Chris Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn, is the first of many fights that Alalshikh has organized — and they'll all be announced imminently.

Chris Eubank Jr & Conor Benn's pro records (as of 11/01/25) Chris Eubank Conor Benn Fights 37 23 Wins 34 (25 KOs) 23 (14 KOs) Losses 3 0 Draws 0 0

Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn is 'Done' For April

There are other massive events in the works, too