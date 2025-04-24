On Saturday, the 26th of April, Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn face off in one of the most highly anticipated all-British boxing bouts in recent memory. With a rivalry that goes back years, Eubank and Benn will finally get to settle things at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in London, three decades on from their fathers' iconic fights.

The build-up to Eubank Jr vs Benn has been nothing short of chaotic. We have seen things such as insults and heated faceoffs. However, we also saw Eubank Jr slap his opponent with an egg in their first press conference, which set things on a rollercoaster of intensity.

Eubank Jr's father, Chris Eubank Sr, has also had a big part to play in the hype and build to this fight as he has aggressively come out against his son multiple times, and during a recent appearance, Sr once again went on a tirade trashing his son and even made an extraordinary demand which would stop the fight between his son and Benn taking place.

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn's professional boxing records (as of 23/04/25) Chris Eubank Jr Conor Benn Fights 37 23 Wins 34 23 Losses 3 0

Chris Eubank Sr Calls for His Son to Have His Boxing Licence Revoked

Eubank Sr went on another furious tirade against his son, this time just days out from the biggest fight of his career