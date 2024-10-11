Chris Eubank Junior and Conor Benn had to be separated by security after their first face-to-face meeting in nearly two years. The pair were due to clash at the 02 Arena in London in October 2022, before a failed drugs test by Benn led to the fight being scrapped at the last minute.

Benn has always protested his innocence, but remains suspended by UK Anti-Doping and the British Boxing Board of Control as a consequence of those issues. The 28-year-old, who has fought twice on US soil since having his licence revoked, remains convinced that he and Eubank Junior will one day share the ring and pressed his case for that bout during a heated confrontation in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

While their famous fathers, Chris Senior and Nigel, had their own intense rivalry during the 1990s, the bad blood between their sons runs just as deep. As a result, just moments after Eubank Junior weighed in for his first bout of 2024, Benn was in his face at the city's Hilton hotel.

Full card for Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol Undisputed Light Heavyweight Championship Chris Eubank Jr. vs Kamil Szeremeta 12-round middleweight contest Jai Opetaia vs Jack Massey IBF Cruiserweight Championship Fabio Wardley vs Frazer Clarke British & Commonwealth heavyweight titles Ben Whittaker vs Liam Cameron 10-round light heavyweight contest Skye Nicolson vs Raven Chapman WBC Women's Featherweight Championship Mohammaed Alakel vs Jesus Gonzalez Four-round lightweight contest

Eubank Junior had barely stepped off the scales for his middleweight fight with Kamil Szeremeta on the undercard of Saturday's undisputed light heavyweight title unification clash between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol when Benn made his presence known. Soon attracting the attention of the assembled media, the duo traded insults while head-to-head, before Benn put his hands on Eubank, shoving him away.

Conor Benn Confronted Chris Eubank Junior Leading to A Heated Row

The pair were due to fight in London nearly two years ago to the day

"You are lucky you are fighting tomorrow or else I would f*** you up right now," declared Benn. Eubank responded: "You see this guy only comes in when I am cutting weight," before his foe vowed: "I will see you tomorrow after the fight."

Security then stepped in between the two rivals, but that didn't stop the verbal sparring. Benn admitted: "I need you [Eubank] to win tomorrow so I can give you a whipping in front of 60,000 [people].

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Conor Benn is unbeaten in his 23-bout professional career (23-0, 14 KOs).

Given that Benn has made his presence in Riyadh very public, it would be no surprise to see him and Eubank nose-to-nose again on Saturday night should the latter win his fight. Saudi boxing chief Turki Alalshikh has made no secret of the fact that he is currently plotting a schedule for the first part of 2025 and Eubank vs Benn could well be a part of those plans if the Essex fighter can resolve his licencing issues.

Close

One of the most-anticipated domestic fights in years could soon be on the horizon. However, Eubank must not slip up against Szeremeta this weekend.