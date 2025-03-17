Chris Eubank Jr has agreed to a public bet with promoter Eddie Hearn over the boxer's upcoming bout with long-time rival Conor Benn on the 26th of April at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

The bet, should it go ahead, is worth $1 million to the winner, as Eubank appears to have called what he hinted could be Hearn's bluff, over any confidence the Matchroom chairman has when it comes to Benn's chances in the mega-fight.

Eubank and Benn have been linked with one another for years, as their boxing rivalry has its roots in the 1990s when their famous fathers, Chris Eubank Sr, and Nigel Benn, thrilled fight fans with an intense and fiercely-contested two-fight series. It was, perhaps, only a matter of time when their sons, Chris Jr and Conor, would pick things up where they left off.

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn's professional boxing records (as of 17/03/25) Chris Eubank Jr Conor Benn Fights 37 23 Wins 34 23 Losses 3 0

Chris Eubank Jr Agrees to Eddie Hearn's $1 Million Bet

Fighter expects promoter 'to weasel out' of the bet