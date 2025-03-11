On Tuesday the 25th of February 2025, the first press conference for the huge all-British clash between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn took place in Manchester, and it is fair to say that from a promotional point of view, the build for the fight got off to the best possible start. In typical fashion, both men went back and forth throughout the presser, exchanging verbal blows, as did promoters Eddie Hearn and Ben Shalom, and when the two faced off, Eubank Jr slapped Benn and upon review of slow-motion footage, it was revealed that he had an egg in his hand when he slapped him and it splattered all over Benn's face.

Since the incident took place, it has been common knowledge in the boxing world that a punishment of some sort was coming Eubank Jr's way and on the 11th of March 2025, his punishment was confirmed in a statement released by the British Boxing Board of Control.

Chris Eubank Jr Handed £100,000 Fine for Conor Benn Egg Slap

Eubank Jr's punishment has been confirmed in a statement released by the British Boxing Board of Control

Weeks on from slapping Conor Benn with an egg during a face-off, Chris Eubank Jr has been handed a huge fine for his actions. In a statement released by the British Boxing Board of Control on the 11th of March 2025, it was declared that Eubank Jr was found to be in breach of regulation 25 (misconduct) and therefore was fined £100,000.

Read the full statement from the British Boxing Board of Control below:

“Following a hearing before the stewards of the British Boxing Board of Control, Chris Eubank Jnr was found to be in breach of regulation 25 (misconduct) for his conduct at the press conference in Manchester for the Chris Eubank Jnr v Conor Benn contest on 26th April 2025.” “As such, the stewards of the board fined Chris Eubank Jnr the sum of £100,000.00p.”

Eubank Jr was always going to be given a punishment for his actions, however, not many people would have predicted him to be hit with a fine as much as £100,000, especially given the fact that when his upcoming opponent, Benn, wasn't fined, but was instead suspended for testing positive twice for the women's fertility drug, Clomafine, which he was later cleared of after it being ruled that the positive test came as a result of "highly elevated consumption of eggs."

Eubank Jr is yet to respond to the fine, but his response will no doubt be interesting as he has heavily leaned into the narrative of Benn being a cheat in the lead-up to their clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on the 26th of April 2025.