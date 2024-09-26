Just days removed from the jaw-dropping victory of IBF champion Daniel Dubois against a questionable Anthony Joshua, British boxing shows no signs of letting up, as Chris Eubank Jr is next to represent the scene as he takes on Kamil Szeremeta in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Eubank Jr, who boasts a 33-3 record, arrived at the press conference for the bout and didn't hold back, as the Brit labelled famous promoter Frank Warren a "scumbag" before unloading on other boxing promoters, including Eddie Hearn. Having since been threatened to be sued, a statement has been released with Eubank Jr apologising.

Press Conference Provides Drama

Chris Eubank Jr's rant came out of nowhere

Boxing press conferences have been providing fans with a lot of entertainment as of recent, with the trash talking between the silent but deadly Daniel Dubois and the always confident Anthony Joshua being a reminder that fights aren't always won or lost at press conferences, as a stoic Dubois defeated Joshua with ease.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Chris Eubank Jr has not fought since September 2023, when he avenged his defeat to Liam Smith.

For Eubank Jr, he will be looking for the same limelight that the British cohort that headlined Wembley Stadium had, as he looks to defeat Szeremeta in a middleweight bout in Saudi Arabia. In what will be his first bout since signing with promoter BOXXER in July, Eubank Jr was questioned as to why exactly he chose them over the likes of Warren and Hearn.

Close

"Why BOXXER? Because every other promoter out here is a scumbag ... Frank Warren behind me, he has been lying and cheating his way through boxing for the last few decades."

Going on to mention how Kalle Sauerland of Wasserman Boxing kept him in an awful contract, he also noted how he wasn't a fan of either Eddie Hearn or Frank Smith. As the son of Chris Eubank listed off his umbrage with boxing promoters, it was much to the chagrin of an incensed Warren who returned the 'scumbag' insult and questioned why Eubank Jr dodges certain fights.

Having created an incredible amount of tension, Frank Warren left the press conference revealing his intention to sue Eubank Jr, for the second time, as he said: "Regarding what he's just said, I'm going to keep it short and sweet - he's going to get sued again."

Chris Eubank Jr's professional boxing record (as of 26/09/24) 36 fights 33 wins 3 defeats By knockout 24 1 By decision 9 2

Frank Warren has accepted the apology

Having already felt the financial damages of one suing, Chris Eubank Jr retracted his extraordinary scumbag claim and released a statement, in where the Brit apologised: "Following today's press conference for the historic Riyadh Season event on October 12th, I would like to retract my inaccurate statements and offer my apologies to Frank Warren, Eddie Hearn, and Kalle Sauerland..."

Clearly wanting to focus on the boxing and leave any grudges in the past, Warren released a statement of his own, accepting Eubank Jr's apology, while also recognising his own wrongdoing: "I accept Chris' apology and retraction, I too have said things before and apologise to him also if any criticism of him has upset him in the past."

A rather short-lived drama, it goes to show just what can happen when tensions are high at the elite level of combat sports. With all apologies accepted, Eubank Jr will be hoping he can secure victory in what will be his first fight since September 2023.