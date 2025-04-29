Chris Eubank Jr’s points victory over Conor Benn was overshadowed by his failure to make the contracted 160lb middleweight limit by just 0.05lb. Despite the British Boxing Board of Control monitoring his weight throughout camp, Eubank Jr arrived late to the official weigh-in and tipped the scales at 160.05lb. To put that into perspective, 0.05lb is roughly the weight of a single AA battery or a field mouse (about 23g).

As a result of the missed weight, Eubank Jr was obliged to pay Benn a $500,000 (£400,000) penalty and now faces further questions from the BBBofC over post-weigh-in videos he posted.

Conor Benn weighed in just after 11am on Friday, comfortably making the weight. Eubank Jr did not arrive until around 12pm, however, leaving him minimal opportunity to shed the final 0.05lb.

“If he’d have got there on time, considering he was only slightly over, he’d have made weight,” BBBofC official Robert Smith told BoxingScene. The delay meant Eubank Jr could not implement any last-minute measures to drop the fraction he needed.