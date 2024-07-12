Highlights Chris Eubank Jr reveals four major names on his wishlist after signing a new promotional deal.

Chris Eubank Jr has revealed the four major names on his boxing hitlist after penning a deal with Sky Sports and Boxxer.

The British middleweight star has been inactive since last September, when he avenged his defeat to Liam Smith via a tenth-round stoppage.

In the pair's first meeting in January 2023, Eubank Jr was shockingly knocked out in the fourth round by Smith in a dominating victory at the Manchester Arena. However, after avenging his loss to a domestic rival and signing a new promotion deal, Eubank Jr’s career looks to expand to new heights with many top names in his sights.

"I’ve been in the game for 12 years now and I’m still hungry. I’m still excited. I’m still in love with the sport of boxing," he declared during an interview with The Sun.

"I’m in a blessed position right now where there are different names out there that are mega fights that everybody wants to see." Reports have begun to circulate that he could face renowned Mexican icon, Canelo Alvarez, surprising the boxing community.

Canelo is currently the undisputed super middleweight champion, and the Brighton-born boxer has campaigned for a bout between the two for a while. Other names such as the American Edgar Berlanga have also been touted to potentially face Alvarez, although no official decision has yet been made. Just in case he doesn't get his showdown with Canelo right away, Eubank Jr named a trio of other opponents, all of which would make for intriguing fights.

Chris Eubank Jr Has Four Major Names He Wants to Face Before Retiring

Three are either reigning or former world champions

"Canelo Alvarez, Terence Crawford, Conor Benn, Billy Joe Saunders - and that’s just off the top of my head. There are many more fights out there that can be made, even domestically, so I’m in an exciting position."

Both Crawford and Eubank Jr are training partners at the same gym, with head trainer Brian ‘Bomac’ McIntyre dismissing the chances of a clash between the two. However, Eubank has been known to move camps frequently, so the fight can't be completely ruled out.

Eubank Jr was set to face Benn two years ago before the bout was pulled just days before it was due to happen after the Londoner failed a drug test and was hit with a ban. Benn is still under provisional suspension from the British Boxing Board of Control because of this failure.

If the fight was to ultimately happen, though, it would be an historic occasion as Chris Eubank Sr beat Nigel Benn, Conor’s father, in 1990 to claim the WBO middleweight title. The two also clashed in 1993 when Eubank Sr was successful once again in defending his title.

Finally, Billy Joe Saunders was mentioned as a potential opponent for the rejuvenated Eubank Jr. Saunders hasn’t fought since May 2021, following a defeat to Canelo where the referee was forced to stop the fight following the conclusion of the eighth round.

'BJS' remains a free agent and has been vocal about his ambition to return to the ring, but his inactivity has forced these plans to be put on the backburner due to uncertainty over his fitness levels. There is bad blood between the two, after Saunders put an end to Eubank Jr’s undefeated record in November 2014, so there is an undeniable appeal to a rematch.

Boxxer promoter, Ben Shalom, made no secret of his delight at signing Eubank and predicted big things for his latest acquisition moving forward.

"I’m incredibly excited to work with Chris to make sure we fully realise his huge potential and fierce ambition. We’ve had the privilege of working with Chris on some massive fight nights in the UK and there will be plenty more to come in the UK and worldwide. He is a bonafide pay-per-view star. The hunger and ambition is there. We can’t wait to see him back in action and involved in some massive fights."