The first official face-off between Chris Eubank Junior and Conor Benn in more than two-and-a-half years ended in chaos on Tuesday evening as Eubank slapped his rival with an egg as they came head-to-head.

The pair had been due to meet back in October 2022, before the bout was called off just days before it was due to take place due to Benn failing a drugs test. Benn has always maintained his innocence, blaming the adverse result on him having consumed a large amount of eggs in the build-up to the fight.

A resulting suspension from the UK Anti-Doping Agency (UKAD) had left Benn unable to fight in the UK, but his ban was lifted last October, after the National Anti-Doping Panel were 'not comfortably satisfied' that UKAD had proven their case against Benn.

Once it became apparent that Benn was no longer suspended, Saudi Arabian boxing chief Turki Alalshikh set about making the biggest grudge match in recent UK boxing history.

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn's professional boxing records (as of 25/02/25) Chris Eubank Jr Conor Benn Fights 37 23 Wins 34 23 Losses 3 0

With Benn now free to face his rival, the pair are set to finally meet in the ring on the 26th of April at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and - following a tense first press conference for the fight - Eubank produced an egg from his pocket and smashed it on Benn's head.