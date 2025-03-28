The former world champion boxer George Groves has made a bold prediction ahead of a Battle of Britain between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn.

The boxing stars wage war on the 26th of April at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in front of a large crowd at the gate, and an expected huge audience on DAZN. Outside of Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua, it's the biggest fight that the UK can produce.

Despite the competitive appearance of the fight on paper, for Groves, there is only one clear winner.

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn's professional boxing records (as of 28/03/25) Chris Eubank Jr Conor Benn Fights 37 23 Wins 34 23 Losses 3 0

George Groves Predicts Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn

‘He’s working harder than he's worked before’