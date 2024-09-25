Chris Eubank Jr scorched the Earth in a Wednesday press conference as he targeted Frank Warren, Kalle Sauerland, and Eddie Hearn in a no-holds-barred rant.

The middleweight boxer was on stage for a Riyadh Season media event ahead of a high-stakes fight card in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, featuring the undisputed world light heavyweight championship fight between 175-pound boxing maestros Artur Beterbiev and Dmitriy Bivol. Elsewhere on the card, Jai Opetaia fights Jack Massey at cruiserweight for the IBF championship, and Skye Nicolson boxes Raven Chapman in a world featherweight title fight, among other fights.

Many of the boxers, including the promoters, were at Wednesday's press event in London. And so that's what made Eubank's rant all the more remarkable — he was tearing into Warren, Sauerland, and Hearn to their faces.

Chris Eubank Labeled Britain's Top Promoters 'Scumbags'

He held nothing but and he ranted on stage right in front of them

Eubank has history with Warren, who reportedly sued Eubank when he withdrew from a 2016 bout against Tommy Langford. When it came to Hearn, the issue is likely more recent and to do with a bout that failed to materialize involving Conor Benn, who tested positive for a banned substance which thus scuppered their showdown. With Sauerland, Eubank appeared to take umbrage to detail within the contract he had with the promoter.

Eubank is currently tied to BOXXER, which has a broadcast deal with Sky Sports. He was asked about BOXXER at Wednesday's presser. "Why BOXXER? Because every other promoter out here is a scumbag," he said.

"We have Frank Warren behind me, he has been lying and cheating his way through boxing for the last few decades. He sued me for a couple of hundred thousand a few years ago, so obviously, I'd never go with him — scumbag."

Warren then interrupted, shouting: "Speak up, I can't hear you."

To which Eubank, unfazed, continued, albeit a little louder. "Kalle Sauerland kept me on a terrible contract for several years — scumbag. Eddie Hearn and Frank Smith tried everything they could to make this Conor Benn fight."

Warren interrupted again asking rhetorically why the room has to listen to Eubank, even though there was a microphone right in front of him, and he's a participant athlete in the upcoming Riyadh Season card.

Said Eubank:

"So, yes — scumbags. The only one who isn't is Turki Alalshikh. This is a man who isn't trying to take money from fighters, and use lawyers and accountants in slave contracts."

You can watch the exchange right here:

Related 3 Different Ways Dana White Could Begin His Boxing Takeover Now He's 'In' There are three ways Dana White could begin his takeover of boxing, and one involves Conor McGregor.

Frank Warren Fumed at The Rant

He told talkSPORT that he spoke with Eubank off-camera

Speaking to talkSPORT after the press event, Frank Warren revealed that he and Eubank exchanged words shortly after his rant.

"I went next to him. I was behind him and the speakers were facing outwards. So we couldn't quite hear all that was being said."

"And the bottom line of it is very simple. He was sued by me for a legal breach of a contract, and I was successful in suing him, and he paid substantial damages."

"Now, you know what he can't accept is what's legal and what's not. And as regarding what he's just said, just so you know, I'm gonna keep it short and sweet — he's gonna get sued again for the comments that he's made publicly."

"He will be sued, and he will have a problem over that and anybody else who says it, can get in that queue."

When asked what prompted the rant, Warren said he did not know as he "can't really see into an idiot's mind."

He said: "He's been on my shows. He’s been on Billy Joe Saunders, a couple other fighters. Every show every fight they had. He was paid on time. He received his money. He lost against Billy Joe Saunders and that is the bottom line of it. So he needs to back up now on what he says. Otherwise, he's got a big problem."