Chris Eubank Jr is in hot water as the British Boxing Board of Control is considering punishing the polarizing boxer over his egg stunt on Wednesday, the 26th of February.

At a boxing face-off with his 26th of April opponent Conor Benn, whom he fights at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, the boxers could be seen exchanging heated words on stage. Eubank then strikes Benn across the face and the slow-motion replay shows that the egg in his hand exploded onto Benn's cheek.

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn's professional boxing records (as of 26/02/25) Chris Eubank Jr Conor Benn Fights 37 23 Wins 34 23 Losses 3 0

Governing Body For Boxing Considers Punishing Chris Eubank

