On Tuesday the 25th of February 2025, the first press conference for the huge all-British clash between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn took place in Manchester, and it is fair to say that from a promotional point of view, the build for the fight got off to the best possible start. In typical fashion, both men went back and forth throughout the presser, exchanging verbal blows, as did promoters Eddie Hearn and Ben Shalom, and when the two faced off, Eubank Jr slapped Benn and upon review of slow-motion footage, it was revealed that he had an egg in his hand when he slapped him and it splattered all over Benn's face.

Since the incident happened, Eubank Jr has been fined an insane sum of £100,000 and has been heavily criticised by many people involved in the sport of boxing, including his own father, Chris Eubank Sr. It is common knowledge in the boxing world that the father and son are not in the best place in their relationship and that may have been shown in Sr's damning comments towards his son in a recent interview with Ring Magazine.

Chris Eubank Sr Condemns Son's Actions Slapping Conor Benn With an Egg

Eubank Sr believes his son's actions do not represent the values he instilled in him

Chris Eubank Jr has taken flack from many figures in boxing over the last few weeks since he slapped Conor Benn in the face with an egg at a press conference, and the latest person to criticise him is his own father, Chris Eubank Sr. Eubank Sr recently spoke with Ring Magazine and condemned his son's actions.

Eubank Sr said the following to Ring Magazine:

“I was extremely disappointed by the incident at the press conference where Chris Jr smashed an egg into Conor Benn's face and his choice to use profanity. Such behaviour does not reflect the conduct I have instilled in him. The Eubank legacy is built on discipline, respect, and professionalism, and this incident falls short of those values."

Showmanship runs in the Eubank family as both Sr and Jr are both box office, however, Eubank Sr clearly feels that his son went one step too far and needs to bring himself back down to earth and focus on discipline and respect as opposed to showmanship and trash talk.

