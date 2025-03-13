It is no secret that Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov have arguably the most personal and bitter rivalry in the history of the UFC, however, what people don’t realise is that the rivalry between the two superstars has strangely got even deeper and more personal since the Russian’s retirement from MMA. Since being inactive from fighting, McGregor’s antics on social media and in his personal life have been pretty shocking and he has been seen regularly verbally attacking Nurmagomedov’s wife, children and late father Abdulmanap.

Several months ago, a video surfaced on social media of ‘The Notorious’ being taunted by a Khabib fan in public and in retaliation, he spat in the man’s face. Despite the video surfacing many months ago, it seems the incident has only just got the attention of British boxing legend Chris Eubank Sr, who has had some fiery comments towards the Irishman.

Chris Eubank Sr Slams Conor McGregor’s “Disgraceful” Behaviour

McGregor was videoed spitting in the face of a Khabib fan months ago

British boxing legend Chris Eubank Sr is one of the most cool, calm and collected figures in combat sports history, so for him to have such a scathing opinion on a fellow fighter, they must have done something pretty outrageous. The eloquently spoken Eubank Sr recently gave his thoughts on an incident which took place months ago where Conor McGregor spat in the face of a Khabib Nurmagomedov fan who was taunting him in public, and he did not hold back.

Eubank Sr said the following in a newly released YouTube video: