For nearly three decades, the Minnesota Timberwolves have regularly been ranked closer to the bottom of the NBA standings every year. From 2005 to 2017, the team made zero playoff appearances and had just one winning season.

Now, in 2024, the Timberwolves are just one win away from winning their first playoff series since 2004, when that season's MVP, Kevin Garnett, led the squad to the 2004 Western Conference Finals. Following the team's Game 3 win over the Phoenix Suns, head coach Chris Finch was asked about what it took for the team to find success for the first time in a long time.

"Honestly, I couldn't tell you because I wasn't here for those first 26 years and I don't care what happened beforehand. But the reality is we have a lot of guys that love playing together, that love playing hard, they play the right way, they're young, they let me coach them hard and it's been fun. That's been the foundation of being able to grow this little by little. Long way to go for us, but we don't really care [about] what happened before because that doesn't relate to any of us."

Finch has been at the helm since Minnesota named him head coach in February 2021. With the Timberwolves, Finch has a 160-127 coaching record.

Finch's Beginnings As Timberwolves Head Coach

Only five players remain on the team from when Finch took over

When Finch became Minnesota's head coach, the team had a 7-24 record under Ryan Saunders. Under Finch, the Timberwolves had a 16-25 record, ending the season 23-49, 13th-worst in the Western Conference. Of everybody on the roster that season, only Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, Naz Reid, Jordan McLaughlin, and Jaden McDaniels are still on the team.

The following season was a drastic improvement for Finch and his team. Minnesota ended the 2021-22 season with a 46-36 record, a 23-game improvement from the previous year. The Timberwolves made it into the playoffs as the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference before getting eliminated by the Memphis Grizzlies. However, despite the team's elimination, Finch felt strongly about the team's future.

“This just provides us with the foundation to keep moving forward. We know what this experience can do for us headed into the offseason. What we have to do better. This is a really, really good team down the hallway. They don’t beat themselves. We don’t have that in us yet. But that’s OK, in the sense that we’re still learning, and playing in these high-leverage situations is huge for us."

Timberwolves Are a Force in the NBA Today

Minnesota ended the 2023-24 regular season as the No. 1 defense in the league

In the 2022 offseason, the Timberwolves shocked the NBA world by trading for center Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz. The idea of pairing the French native with Towns and Edwards was intriguing. Gobert and Towns complemented each other well on paper.

Furthermore, giving Edwards a physical center down low should have opened up a new dimension to his game. However, the first year with their new core did not go as well as the team hoped. Minnesota ended the season with a 42-40 record, a four-game regression from the season prior. Additionally, the team ended as the No. 8 seed losing to the eventual champion Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs.

Many called the Gobert trade a failure for Minnesota. However, before this past season, the big man talked about the team's "energy" and said he felt that the 2023-24 season is "going to be a good year for us."

“I think we’ve grown a lot individually and collectively, and now I feel really excited being back here with this group. I can feel their energy. I can feel that it’s going to be a good year for us.”

What was originally deemed a failure of a trade was what may have pushed the Timberwolves to another level. Minnesota ended the regular season with a 56-26 record, the most since the 2003-04 season. Despite ending it as the No. 3 seed, the Timberwolves flirted with the top seed in the conference for most of the season, something they have not done in many years.

Now, what feels like arguably the longest rebuild in NBA history has ended. The Timberwolves are relevant once again and are legitimate championship contenders. It remains to be seen if Minnesota can finally win it all this year. However, even if it does not happen this year, the Timberwolves appear to be destined for greatness for a long time.

