Highlights The Wolves struggled offensively against the Suns on Friday, held to a season-low 87 points, and multiple turnovers.

Head coach Chris Finch acknowledges the importance of Karl-Anthony Towns to team success.

Defensive prowess is solid, but offensive woes versus Phoenix reveal potential playoff vulnerability.

The Minnesota Timberwolves were completely outplayed in a primetime matchup against the Phoenix Suns in a 97-87 loss on Friday night. The Suns held the Timberwolves to a season-low 87 points and looked like a shell of the team that they have been for the entirety of this season.

This was a showdown between two teams that may potentially meet in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, but Phoenix exposed weak points in the Timberwolves that may derail their efforts at having a deep postseason run.

Timberwolves head coach, Chris Finch, was very candid about the offensive performance or lack thereof by his team.

"Terrible offense it broke down in every way... I thought we left money on the table with a lot of the decisions we made out there."

Finch highlighted the very first play of the game, in which the Timberwolves had a transition opportunity but turned the ball over, indicating the type of night it was for them. Minnesota turned the ball over eight times in the first quarter alone en route to 18 total in the game.

The Timberwolves have been able to stay afloat despite the absence of Karl-Anthony Towns, who is recovering from a torn meniscus injury. This game proved how important the former first-overall pick is to their success as a team.

"No doubt you always miss a guy like [Towns]... It's on us to be able to finish some of the plays and opportunities which we did create and which we didn't. I got to do a better job at giving those guys some solutions too." – Chris Finch

Since Towns' injury, the Timberwolves are 10-5 and have found success offensively in each game, scoring 100-plus points until the Suns changed that. Anthony Edwards was held to just 17 points on an abysmal 6-19 shooting from the field. Nickeil Alexander-Walker was the only other teammate to score in double figures for Minnesota.

In terms of defending, there are no problems for the Timberwolves as they are the best defensive team in the Association. However, this game displayed that there are question marks surrounding the offense of the supporting cast members of the team. In a playoff setting, with defenses able to hone in on any single player, it's imperative that the surrounding pieces can contribute and be dependable to relieve the burden of Edwards.

Minnesota is tied with the Denver Nuggets for the first seed in the Western Conference. Against a team like Phoenix that is loaded with the offensive weapons of Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker, as great of a defense as the Timberwolves might be, if they are unable to score, they won't be able to win. This presents a flaw that this team possesses that truly may become what prevents them from achieving their ultimate goal of winning an NBA championship.