The Minnesota Timberwolves shocked the Denver Nuggets, leaving Colorado with a 2-0 series lead in the second round of the NBA Playoffs following a 106-80 Game 2 victory. Minnesota completely stole homecourt advantage and did so without one of their core players. Rudy Gobert was ruled out due to the birth of his son, but that didn't slow them down from displaying an all-time defensive masterclass performance.

Minnesota proved why they were the NBA's best defensive team all season. Following the emphatic victory, Timberwolves head coach, Chris Finch, spoke with the media regarding the team's ability to pull out the victory without Gobert.

"Rudy's driven the defensive culture here. It's a testament to his impact, his presence and what he's infused into this team on how important defense is and how great we can be when we play it." - Chris Finch

Gobert plays a huge role for the Timberwolves as their defensive anchor. However, despite not having the luxury of his presence defensively, the team as a whole put forth one of the most dominant defensive performances in recent memory.

Minnesota Timberwolves Defensive Game 2 Stats vs. Denver Nuggets Category Stats STL 11 BLK 12 OPP FG% 34.9 OPP 3P% 30.0

Denver was never able to gather a rhythm offensively, and it was due to the defensive intensity and pressure applied by Minnesota. The Nuggets turned the ball over 19 times, but many of those ill-advised passes were due to Denver rushing their offense in anticipation of a defensive play from the Timberwolves.

The adjustment in the game plan of the Timberwolves was a key factor in them being able to pull this game away. With Gobert, Minnesota tends to play drop coverage due to the ground the Frenchman can cover in the paint. Their elite perimeter defenders allow Gobert to roam and not have to aggressively switch onto a quicker guard for mismatch opportunities. However, without him, the team adjusted and picked up the slack in a major way.

Finch was impressed with his team's defensive performance and shared with the media the importance of the team's current approach to the game toward success.

"The goal has always been to put out a team that people like to cheer for. That doesn’t happen unless you play hard, and it usually doesn’t happen unless you play defense, and you share the ball, and we’re doing all those things right now." - Chris Finch

The Timberwolves are doing all the right things that their organization has prided themselves on. However, the level at which they defended was not just a message to the Nuggets but to the entire NBA.

Timberwolves Defense is Even Better Than Advertised

Minnesota looked like a well-oiled machine that couldn't be stopped

Maintaining a dominant defense has been the key to winning a championship. Some teams are more known for their defense than others, such as the 2022 Golden State Warriors, the 2019 Toronto Raptors, and the 2004 Detroit Pistons. The Timberwolves are on that course to become a team etched alongside the greatest defensive teams in the history book.

Timberwolves superstar, Anthony Edwards, has evolved into a great leader this season and has set the tone on the defensive end before the offensive. Edwards finished with 27 points but gave praise for the team's success when speaking to the media following the Game 2 victory.

"I do want to just shout out Jaden McDaniels before I get outta here. He’s been phenomenal this whole playoff run and this series in particular. I think he’s like a +51 or something and only probably had 5 points, and took 3 shots in all 2 games. Don’t complain, keep guarding, keep picking up full court, and we wouldn’t be the team that we are today and the team that we was in the regular season." - Anthony Edwards

Jaden McDaniels is just one of the amazing perimeter defenders for the Timberwolves, but the versatility he's displaying has been mighty impressive. For the majority of the game, he was matched up with Jamal Murray but held his own when he switched to Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon.

There were multiple stretches in this game where Minnesota held Denver scoreless for minutes at a time. Murray was held to 3-18 from the field, while Jokic was held to 5-13 shooting. Nickeil Alexander-Walker joined McDaniels in his defensive efforts as both players hounded any perimeter player they were matched up against.

Denver is currently averaging 109.7 points per game in the postseason but was held to a season-low 80 points in Game 2 against Minnesota. Every player has bought into competing on the defensive end, and it's been the entire season and not just since Gobert was inactive.

Karl Anthony-Towns has been a major lift for Minnesota defensively and Edwards addressed the media surrounding that development.

"When [Finch] got here, he put emphasis on 'hey Ant and KAT, if you want to go somewhere you got to defend'... “I always thought [Towns] was a great defensive player, he just has to put his mind to it.” - Anthony Edwards

In many instances, Anthony-Towns was given the Jokic assignment and not only held his own but stopped the former MVP multiple times. Each player has accepted their role and what is needed from them and that wasn't the case between 2015-2019.

The Timberwolves have been extremely impressive and dominant in their first two games of the Western Conference Semifinals. Minnesota will look to extend their series lead to 3-0 and inch closer to the Conference Finals on Friday, May 10 at 9:30 PM ET.