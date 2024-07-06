Highlights New Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen was previously with the Los Angeles Rams.

Chris Godwin's role will be similar to Cooper Kupp's in the past.

Godwin played outside in 2023 to lessen his chance at injury.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to build on the success of their 2023 offense led by Baker Mayfield. The offense will have many familiar faces, including one of the most consistent players in the NFL, wide receiver Chris Godwin.

According to Fox Sports' Greg Auman, Godwin’s role will be similar to "the role Cooper Kupp had with the Los Angeles Rams when offensive coordinator Liam Coen was there."

Godwin, 28, is coming off a solid season with 83 receptions for 1,024 yards and two touchdowns. The Buccaneers played him outside a lot to lower the chances of injuries.

Interestingly enough, Kupp was 28 when he had one of the greatest single seasons by a receiver of all time, including winning the Super Bowl and Super Bowl MVP.

If Godwin can become Mayfield's safety blanket in 2024, the Buccaneers could see great success in a division that has been struggling for years.

Chris Godwin Shows No Signs Of Slowing Down

The seventh-year WR is coming off of a 1,000-yard season

With a big-bodied No. 1 receiver like future Hall of Famer Mike Evans on the outside and the addition of rookie and former Washington Huskies receiver Jalen McMillan (via their third-round selection in the NFL Draft), the Buccaneers will have plenty of threats in the passing game.

That leaves Godwin plenty of open opportunities in the middle of the field—assuming he can find spots to get open.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STAT: Chris Godwin was targeted 130 times in 2024.

After Tom Brady's departure, the Buccaneers struggled to find their way again, but players like Evans and Godwin played at a high level. Godwin has had a great career so far and does not seem to be slowing down, so if he can avoid injury in the slot, he could be very effective at moving the chains.

Chris Godwin Career Stats Category Stat Receptions 529 Receiving Yards 6,690 Touchdowns 34

The Buccaneers begin their season at home against the Washington Commanders in Week 1, a perfect chance for Godwin to prove his place in the slot position.

