Chris Henderson doesn’t have much time this week.

The highly-respected sporting executive officially left Inter Miami CF for Atlanta United , reuniting with president and CEO Garth Lagerwey. Henderson landed in Atlanta this weekend and went immediately to his new office. It’s been wall-to-wall meetings to catch up on a huge offseason in progress, broken only to speak with media on Tuesday.

"Things happened really quickly at the end, just in the last few days, really,” Henderson told media Tuesday. “The club got permission to speak to me. I had been focused on building pieces for the other team (Miami), so it’s been a whirlwind. Just trying to catch up.”

Atlanta United are in the final stage of a coaching search, down to two candidates according to Henderson. They have two open designated player slots, hugely valuable flexibility for a team that is responsible for five of the seven highest transfer fees spent in MLS history.

The foundation on the roster is solid, headlined by big summer signing Alexey Miranchuk. The Russia international didn’t set the league ablaze in his first half-season, but showed plenty of moments just why Atlanta paid a fee in the region of $13 million to sign him.

Beyond Miranchuk, the likes of Saba Lobajanidze, Bartosz Slisz, Stian Gregersen and Pedro Amador make up a formidable core. Two high-priced DPs will lift this group, and it’s up to Henderson, Lagerwey and the whole team to get it right.

“I’m really excited for this opportunity,” Henderson said. “The potential. The commitment from Arthur Blank, the resources here. There are so many great things happening. It’s also exciting to work with people I’ve worked with before, we’re aligned on the business of what we want to accomplish here.”

Henderson and Lagerwey achieved great success together with the Seattle Sounders , winning two MLS Cups. Henderson left a year before Seattle became the first MLS team to win the Concacaf Champions League in 2022. Lagerwey then left later that year to take over as club president in Atlanta. The two have remained close friends in the years since Seattle.

“Garth has set a really good foundation here,” Henderson said. “I love Garth as a person. … There's a history together with us. He’s driven, he wants to win. He’s won trophies with three different clubs in this league, we bring a multitude of different ideas and experiences together. I hope we can add to our trophy tally for the years we’re here together.”

Inter Miami 'was intense'

Close

Henderson joins Atlanta after four seasons with Inter Miami, a job that effectively changed several times after he signed his contract.

A few months after he took over, Miami was immediately burdened with sanctions following roster rule violations from the previous regime. All of a sudden the club had a significant loss of allocation money to use on an already bloated, disappointing roster. Their designated players — Gonzalo Higuain, Rodolfo Pizarro and Blaise Matuidi — were not up to the standard needed to compete in MLS and the rest of the roster had plenty of holes.

Henderson quickly overturned the roster while keeping flexibility open for a future that, they hoped, would include Lionel Messi. They made the playoffs in 2022 despite all those challenges. Messi arrived in the summer of 2023 and everything changed again— For the better this time.

“I loved those four years,” Henderson said, “it was intense.”

For the sporting director, though, it was a completely different job. Henderson once again had to navigate the salary cap, with several high-priced non-DPs and international players coming in.

“There are a lot of things I can take from the Miami roster build,” Henderson said. “Okay, will a team be bringing in the best player in the world? I think that’s a one-off with Leo Messi, as well as everything that comes around bringing him to your club. That was unique. But what I did find, my relationship with the coach is very important. That we have the same ideas and alignment. I have a good feeling with the coach that gets hired here, we can have that relationship.”

Henderson will have a greater say on the direction of Atlanta now as he looks to add to his trophy cabinet.