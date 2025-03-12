Rangers are edging closer to confirming that the 49ers Enterprise Group will be their new owners in the coming months, according to reports - with Rangers Review stating that their takeover is 'a step closer' to completion, with an estimated completion date set.

The Light Blues have had a whirlwind few months; sacking Philippe Clement after some poor results, they've fallen behind in the Scottish Premiership and been dumped out of the Scottish Cup by opponents in a league below - though a 3-1 win against Fenerbahce has pushed them closer to the Europa League final for the second time in four years. Though the biggest news at present is that they are edging closer to being taken over by the 49ers Group, who also own Leeds United.

Report: Rangers Takeover 'Step Closer' to Being Completed

The Light Blues may have positive news ahead of the summer

The report by Rangers Review states that their proposed takeover by the 49ers Group has moved a step closer to being completed, with the key parties receiving their first 'tranche' of legal paperwork that is required to change hands at the Ibrox gates.

The multi-million-pound deal is set to be completed by the end of May, just in time for the new season, with 'high-level' negotiations being undertaken behind the scenes. Talks began in October, and those conversations remain positive, with huge names on either side of the deal looking to put pen-to-paper. Paraag Marathe, who is the CEO of the 49ers Group, is on the brink of an agreement that will see those on the board change in their hordes under a new dawn for the club, who have languished heavily in domestic competitions this season, which has seen Barry Ferguson appointed as interim boss.

Former chairman Dave King, alongside John Bennett and Barry Scott, isareexpected to sell their entire share holdings in the club as part of the agreement that would see the American tycoon take control in Govan - with the Rangers Review having been told by King in previous weeks that the deal would form part of his 'legacy' as he prepares to wave goodbye to any control over the club.

Main figures in the deal received their formal proposals at the start of the week, and though that paperwork hasn't been finalised, the documents are under review - with sources telling the Rangers Review that those are likely to be signed and sealed within the next couple of months as discussions progress for the owners of NFL outfit San Francisco 49ers.

The report further states that a new era would then be set to begin at Ibrox in the coming months, with moves to appoint a new sporting director and, of course, a new first-team manager being paramount to Rangers' success over the summer months.

Rangers' Trophy Fortunes Need to Improve

The Light Blues haven't won many trophies in the last decade

Change will be massively welcome at Rangers. Although the board dragged Rangers back up from the fourth-tier to the Scottish Premiership, with European finishes ever since, it's been a struggle to win trophies and keep the pace with bitter rivals Celtic.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rangers have won 55 top-flight trophies compared to Celtic's 54.

The Light Blues have only won three major trophies ever since their return to the top-flight in 2016, taking one each of the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Cup and League Cup - but in a nine-year spell, that isn't good enough for a club of their stature, and the 49ers will look to turn the tide over the coming years.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 12-03-25.

