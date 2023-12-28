Highlights Chris Jericho congratulates CM Punk on his return to WWE, showing support on social media.

CM Punk had his first wrestling match in almost a decade at Madison Square Garden, drawing high interest.

Despite previous controversy, Jericho's supportive comment on Punk's match raises questions about his relationship with WWE.

Chris Jericho has responded to CM Punk’s first match back in WWE with a surprisingly congratulatory message on social media. Fans are still reeling from the Straight Edge Saviour's impactful return to WWE. Many felt as if they’d never get to see the Chicagoan step back through the ropes for the company he had previously spent nine years working for, yet, to the surprise of everyone across the wrestling world, Cult of Personality hit just as Survivor Series was going off-air, leaving most in a state of shock.

In the weeks following, Punk was seen making appearances on all three of WWE’s brands, even popping up on Deadline, NXT’s most recent Premium Live Event. However, it quickly became clear that the former two-time WWE Champion would be calling Monday Night Raw his home for the foreseeable future.

With the dust settled on his comeback, many turned their attention to potential storylines and opponents for CM Punk as we edge closer to the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania season. While no matches have been set up on the red brand for the 45-year-old to this point, he has made his official in-ring return, at an untelevised live event this week.

December 26th marked Punk's first wrestling match since his gigantic return to WWE at last month’s Survivor Series as he battled Dominik Mysterio at Madison Square Garden. It ended a four-month spell away from competition for the Chicago-born star and marked his first bout under the WWE banner since he emphatically walked away from the company almost a decade ago and, as a result, interest was sky high.

Jericho congratulated Punk on his return on social media

The online fanbase was clamouring for any footage, fan-recorded or otherwise, of Punk’s performance at Madison Square Garden and any clip posted gained lots of attention. In fact, the MSG spectacle even drew eyes from the wrestling world as a whole, and a comment made by Jericho certainly got fans talking, as the current All Elite Wrestling star and former nine-time WWE Intercontinental Champion left a comment on Instagram which simply read ‘congrats!’ followed by fire emojis in response to Punk’s entrance.

Interestingly, the inaugural AEW World Champion's comment comes at a time when he has been incredibly active on social media. Across Christmas weekend, the former AEW World Champion was very vocal on Twitter about the ‘Brawl Out’ incident between CM Punk and The Elite which was seemingly the beginning of the end of the straight edge star’s time working with Tony Khan.

The Ocho was keen to stress that he had never signed an NDA regarding the actions of Punk and The Elite that night, teasing that one day he may reveal all about what happened. Specifically, he called the situation ‘disgusting’ during an online rant, further fuelling confusion over his public show of support for Punk’s recent match less than two days after bringing up his alleged actions in AEW.

It’s possible that Jericho was trying to keep relations good between himself and WWE, but we will have to see how the situation develops in future.

Punk beat Mysterio in a well-worked match

As most would’ve guessed, the Judgment Day member came out on the losing end of Punk’s in-ring comeback match, but fans across the world were heavily invested in seeing the recent returnee step back into the ring for WWE. As such, the reaction to the Straight Edge Saviour’s re-debut has been huge.

Footage has been shared online of the contest and, for the most part, it looks like the two had a solid bout. WWE fans even showered Punk with chants of "You've still got it", likely unaware that he was still wrestling at a very high level just four months ago. With his return match now under his belt, it will be interesting to see what's next for the former WWE Champion.