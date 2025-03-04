Summary The WWE Hall of Fame is an honour that rewards professional wrestling's greatest acts.

Chris Jericho had a career worthy of an induction into WWE's prestigious Hall of Fame.

The Canadian has revealed why he's unbothered about the ceremony.

The WWE has enjoyed numerous successful eras, each filled with memorable WWE Superstars. From 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin during the Attitude Era to Cody Rhodes during the current Renaissance Era, the WWE has never been short of world-class talent. As is the world of professional wrestling, countless wrestlers come and go through the WWE's doors. One wrestler who has exercised his right to experience other ventures is Chris Jericho. Having wrestled under the WWE umbrella for nearly two decades, Y2J has since made AEW his home. Not one to typically talk ill of his former employer, Jericho has had some choice words for WWE's Hall of Fame, revealing in a recent interview his dislike for the ceremony.

Chris Jericho debuted in the WWE in 1999, a moment that birthed his iconic 'countdown to the millennium' reveal. Starting his WWE career off with a war of words against The Rock, Y2J went on to have a career that sees him regarded as one of professional wrestling's best. A six-time World Champion and nine-time Intercontinental Champion, his CV tells the tale of a man who will enter the Hall of Fame one day. However, it might be a move that never happens, with Jericho speaking out about his dislike of the event.

Chris Jericho Speaks on Dislike of the WWE Hall of Fame

Y2J made it clear why he is unbothered about the event

The WWE Hall of Fame is a ceremony that sees the company reward numerous acts that have made the WWE better over the years. Whether it is a legendary wrestler or a celebrity act, there is room for anyone who has bettered the business. Names such as The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Snoop Dogg and Donald Trump are just a few of the company icons that WWE has honoured over the years. In Jericho's case, his Hall of Fame induction appeared to be a formality despite his association with AEW. However, in a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, the 54-year-old opened up on why he's unbothered about WWE's Hall of Fame.

“In my mind, I’m already in the Hall of Fame. It’s like, what do I need the plaque for? But is it? Is it a nice little ceremony? I wish sometimes that the guys could actually talk a little longer … the guy just does a speech in five minutes, and then you usher him off, and they go to the next guy. Maybe I’ll have my own Chris Jericho Hall of Fame and put myself in it and end it”.

Jericho's Hall of Fame Worthy Career

The Canadian has won it all

As mentioned, Jericho is a six-time World Champion under the WWE umbrella, alongside being a nine-time Intercontinental Champion. As well as these accolades, Y2J clocked up a list of titles that led him to become WWE's fourth Grand Slam Champion and ninth Triple Crown Champion. Having achieved success in other companies and still going at 54 years old, regardless of an induction or not, Jericho is a Hall of Famer in the eyes of the fans.