Chris Jericho was one of WWE's mainstays throughout his 20-year career. The 53-year-old wrestler made his debut for the company way back in 1999, back when the ratings war was still at its peak between WWE and WCW, and would later go on to become a guaranteed future Hall of Famer.

Jericho is a six-time world champion. He won the Undisputed WWF Championship once, the WCW/World Championship twice, and the World Heavyweight Championship (2002–2013 version) three times. In addition, he has a record nine WWE Intercontinental Championship reigns, and was the fourth Grand Slam Champion in history, in addition to being the ninth Triple Crown Champion. He is the only person to have won both Superstar and Tag Team of the Year. He also won the 2008 Slammy Award for Superstar of the Year and the 2009 Slammy Award for Tag Team of the Year, teaming with The Big Show as Jeri-Show.

The Superstar recently opened up about his first ever WWE contract during an episode of Talk is Jericho, and he revealed that his first deal was worth a guaranteed $450,000-a-year. Not bad at all considering it was his first one for the company.

"Walking into that dressing room, I had a fairly good guarantee: I got paid $450 grand a year guaranteed to come in, which was a lot less than WCW was offering me, but I didn’t care about the money. I just cared about the opportunity."

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Chris Jericho had 2,669 matches in the WWE, winning 1,403 (52.6%) of them.

Continuing, Jericho stated: "It was a lot more than a lot of people were making in WWE, so at the time, guaranteed contracts were just starting to become a thing, which is so laughable when you think about it now. I have kind of a target on my back of this ‘hot young upstart coming in, he’s interrupting The Rock, he’s got this big push, this big contract.’ There was kind of a lot of odds stacked against me when I first walked into the dressing room."

Chris Jericho's Life After WWE

He swapped WWE for NJPW in 2018 before moving over to AEW

In 2018, Jericho left WWE and signed with New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW). There, he won the IWGP Intercontinental Championship once, making history as the first person to hold the title in both IWGP and WWE.

Chris Jericho's AEW stats (as of 21/08/24) Matches 128 Wins 86 Win % 67.2 Losses 41 Loss % 32 Draws 1 Draw & 0.8

Jericho then signed on with AEW in January 2019 and won the AEW World Championship for the first time in August of the same year. Jericho has won 36 titles in total from ECW, WCW, WWE, NJPW, AEW, and ROH, eight of which were world titles and 10 intercontinental titles.

Jericho Pens New AEW Deal

Despite being 53 years old, Y2J is still going strong

Chris Jericho has recently signed a contract extension with All Elite Wrestling that will keep him with the company through December 2025.

"I guess the simple answer is ‘Why not?' Things have been going so well in the company, and I really do feel that this is my company," Jericho said about his contract extension. "I’ve been here since day one, and there’s really no reason not to be here continuing forward. When AEW first started, I think basically it was Chris Jericho and a group of very talented people that might not have been as well known. Within three months, that changed, and now within three years, we’ve got at least a dozen, maybe two dozen, of our own homegrown stars that came into their own on AEW television."

Along with continuing to guide up-and-coming talent, Jericho will also assume more duties behind the scenes as a producer and creative advisor.