Chris Kamara is a much-loved football presenter in the UK and across the world, known for his Premier League coverage. However, has not been involved in broadcasting for two years due to health issues.

The good news is that the former Premier League midfielder is set to return to screen on Boxing Day 2024. Per Sky Sports, he will cover the Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur game alongside former Sky Sports colleague Jeff Stelling in the studio.

He recently announced the news on social media, writing: 'Best phone call ever this afternoon inviting me to do the Forest v Spurs game on Boxing Day reporting back to the 'Unbelievable' Jeff Stelling in the studio. I thought I was done, so it’s a big thank you Amazon. “I’m back”'

Making reference to Kamara's most infamous television moment – when he completely missed Portsmouth’s Anthony Vanden Borre being sent off – Stelling replied: 'And I am looking forward to it as much as you mate. There’s a goal at the City ground but for who Chris Kamara?'

He was diagnosed with apraxia of speech (AOS)

The 66-year-old was a familiar face to football fans, working on Sky Sports for 24 years after a long playing career in England. But in March 2022 he announced he would be stepping down from his role due to his health.

The exact reason that he had been diagnosed with apraxia of speech (AOS), a rare neurological disorder which slowed down his speech and thought processes. Speech apraxia is a speaking disorder where someone has trouble communicating – they may know what they want to say, but they have difficulty getting their lips, jaw or tongue to move as needed after the brain sends the message to the mouth.

It can have a variety of causes from damage to certain parts of the brain, specifically the area that controls how the muscles move. People can suffer from speech apraxia as a result of having a stroke, traumatic brain injury, dementia, brain tumours or brain diseases.

3:16 Related Football's best 17 pundits have been ranked Fans have voted for the football pundits they admire most on British TV.

On the impact of AOS on his life, Karama explained:

"It's where the connection between the brain and the mouth breaks down, and you can't say the words, your mouth can't control itself and say the words properly. They [the words] come out very slowly.

"I thought this defined me, so my apologies to everybody out there who's got a speech condition because it doesn't define who you are. I get upset talking about it because I was in denial, I was ashamed that I couldn't speak."