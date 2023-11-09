Highlights Chris Kamara opens up about his apraxia diagnosis, describing how the condition affects his ability to speak properly.

Chris Kamara has been praised by the media and football fans after opening up on his health struggles in recent times in an interview with Susanna Reid and long-time friend and colleague Ben Shephard on Good Morning Britain. The current presenter of the 'Ninja Warrior UK' show was emotional throughout the interview when talking about his apraxia diagnosis.

Kamara is best known to football fans for his time as a presenter with Sky Sports, where he often appeared on the 'Soccer Saturday' show to cover Premier League games live from the stadium. Kamara has given fans many hilarious moments, such as his reaction to missing Anthony Vanden Borre's red card in a league clash between Portsmouth and Blackburn in 2010. His baffled gaze and now iconic line: "I don't know Jeff," will forever be one of the best moments in the show's history.

Not only has he been a joy to watch on our screens, but the man affectionately known as 'Kammy' was also a solid football player in his day, having played for the likes of Leeds United and Sheffield United in the 1990s. The 65-year-old left his role with Sky Sports in 2022, to the dismay of many fans.

Chris Kamara's apraxia diagnosis

First of all, it is important to point out what apraxia is and Kamara did a great job of doing so during his interview, as he said: "It's where the connection between the brain and the mouth breaks down, and you can't say the words, your mouth can't control itself and say the words properly. They [the words] come out very slowly."

It is heartbreaking to hear from the man who has brought so much joy and entertainment to the lives of many, going on to describe his initial shame at his diagnosis as he continued: "I thought this defined me, so my apologies to everybody out there who's got a speech condition because it doesn't define who you are."

"I get upset talking about it because I was in denial, I was ashamed that I couldn't speak," the former Sky Sports presenter continued before becoming emotional and breaking down into tears. Reid was quick to console Kamara by reminding him: "You have got nothing to be ashamed of, honestly. You've done so much to inspire other people."

Chris Kamara and Ben Shephard have a documentary to raise awareness

Kammy's good friend and former co-host of 'Goals on Sunday' on Sky Sports, was visibly moved by seeing his friend's brave stance. The pair teamed up to produce a documentary called 'Chris Kamara: Lost for Words' after his initial diagnosis.

As Reid pointed out, this will have gone a long way to bringing awareness to the condition and will help many people out there to know that they are not alone. All three people taking part in the interview were very emotional about the topic due to the impact it has had on Kammy's day-to-day life.

One thing is for sure, Chris Kamara is a true inspiration to everyone around the world as he now continues to work on television despite his speech apraxia. We can safely say, he does an incredible job.

