Richard Keys claims referee Chris Kavanaugh made a 'shocking' mistake before Manchester City’s injury-time winner at Wolverhampton Wanderers by overlooking a ‘glaring foul’ moments before John Stones’ goal in the 94th minute.

Writing in his blog, Keys highlighted Matheus Nunes’ tackle from behind on Goncalo Guedes during Wolves’ build-up to City's goal in the 93rd minute, asserting that a foul was committed against the Portuguese attacker by his former Molineux teammate.

Keys branded Kavanaugh’s decision to wave play on as ‘shocking’, suggesting that if Wolves had been awarded a free kick, they would have retained possession and secured a vital point in what has been a torrid start to the season for Gary O’Neil:

“Two other things from that game. There’s a glaring foul as Wolves build towards City’s goal in the 93rd minute. Nunes fouls Guedes - tackles him from behind - catches him and brings him down. “If Wolves get that free-kick, they keep the ball and get a point. Chris Kavanagh waves play on. It was a shocking decision. “O’Neil pointed out post-match that Wolves had a goal ruled out in a game v West Ham last season that was very like Stones’. He right. They did. Where is the consistency? “There isn’t any - and it drives us all mad.”

Speaking after the game, O’Neil struggled to hold back his frustration over the refereeing decisions on Sunday, suggesting that officials may have been influenced by subconscious bias towards bigger clubs when reviewing Stones’ late winner.

The Molineux tactician likened the situation to choosing between “the big and little guy” if he had to upset someone in the street, and had plenty of reason to be upset – his side have struggled this season and remain winless in the Premier League after eight rounds.

Back in June, Wolves were the only club to vote for the abolition of VAR from the 2024/25 season, while the majority of clubs preferred to see the system improved rather than removed.

According to ESPN journalist Dale Johnson, Wolves have had 20 more decisions overturned by VAR to their detriment than those that have gone their way since the system was introduced in 2019, more than any other club in the Premier League.

VAR Decisions Overturned Net Score (2019-2024) Brighton +9 Newcastle +6 Man City +5 Aston Villa +3 Crystal Palace +3 Liverpool +3 Man United +3 Chelsea +2 Everton +1 Tottenham -3 Arsenal -6 West Ham -7 Wolves -20

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 22-10-24.