Keith Hackett has called for a review into the performance of referee Chris Kavanagh following Sunday’s Premier League clash between Arsenal and Chelsea. The Gunners secured a 1-0 victory thanks to Mikel Merino’s first-half header, reducing the gap between themselves and league-leaders Liverpool to 12 points.

However, former PGMOL chief and ex-FIFA official Hackett has been left dismayed by Kavanagh’s decision-making at the Emirates Stadium - particularly his failure to send off Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana. He told Football Insider: “Reviewing those challenges by Fofana yesterday, you have to say ‘how did he stay on the field of play?’.”

Hackett believes that one of Fofana’s challenges was worthy of a straight red card, while two separate fouls were worth yellows. On Kavanagh’s performance, Hackett added: “Those earlier two challenges that went unpunished by him is a worry, because this is not the standard of officiating that you expect at the highest level.

“I hope that somebody in power reviews his performance, and that he as a referee, receives some operational advice.”

The standard of officiating in the Premier League has been called into question by fans and pundits alike on numerous occasions this season. Kavanagh was heavily criticised earlier in the 20224-25 campaign for his decision to send off Arsenal’s Declan Rice against Brighton.

Chelsea and Premier League Condemn Fofana Abuse

Chelsea defender targeted online following Arsenal clash

In the aftermath of Sunday’s match at the Emirates Stadium, Chelsea and the Premier League have condemned online racist abuse suffered by Fofana. The France international, 24, said "stupidity and cruelty can no longer hide" and it is "time for things to change”.

"Chelsea Football Club is appalled and disgusted by the recent rise in online racial abuse towards our players," a statement from Chelsea read, per BBC Sport. "The abuse Wes Fofana has been subjected to following yesterday's fixture is abhorrent and will not be tolerated.

"Wes and all our players have our full support. We will work with the relevant authorities in identifying the perpetrators and take the strongest possible action."

Meanwhile, the Premier League said it was “appalled” by the abuse, adding: "We work with the social media platforms and the authorities to ensure any individuals found guilty of abuse face the strongest possible consequences. Football is for everyone and there is no place for discrimination in our game, or wider society."