Chris Kirkland’s football career, which spanned over 17 years and eight clubs across England, hit its pinnacle when he signed for Liverpool for £6 million – at the tender age of 20 – in 2001 after supporting the Anfield-based outfit for the entirety of his childhood.

A dream come true; Barwell-born Kirkland was signed on the same day as Poland international Jerzy Dudek, with the latter seen as the answer in the short-to-medium term. The former, Kirkland, was viewed as the long-term goalkeeper on the red half of Merseyside.

Recently, the ex-Leicester City, West Bromwich Albion and Wigan Athletic glovesman spoke to The Athletic about his career and his torrid addiction to taking painkillers to ease the collective emotional, physical and mental effects of his long line of injuries.

Kirkland’s Long List of Injuries

From a broken finger to a lacerated kidney

Close

Putting pen to paper on a deal with his boyhood club was, from a holistic perspective, as good as it got across the now-43-year-old’s 323-game career. Becoming Wigan's first choice across a four-year period is also a starring moment of his career.

Thanks to a host of injuries – from something as simple as breaking a finger to suffering a lacerated kidney in October 2005 – he was prevented from meeting the lofty expectations set by his father, Eddie, who put down £98.10 on a 100/1 bet that his son, aged 14 at the time, would earn an England cap.

When attempting to stop a ferocious shot courtesy of ex-Liverpool ace Harry Kewell - one of the greatest Australians in football history - in training, the result was a broken wrist. A persistent back problem, which originated from a game of leapfrog, bothered him for years.

Related 12 Most Injured Players in Modern Football History The 12 most injury-prone players in modern football history have been revealed, featuring the likes of Jack Wilshere, Neymar, and Abou Diaby.

Perhaps the worst of the bunch, he suffered a lacerated kidney on the back of a ruthless collision with Bolton Wanderers forward Kevin Davies, while on loan with West Brom in October 2008.

He became so renowned for picking up injuries as if they were going out of fashion that Sheffield Wednesday, who signed him in the summer of 2012, inserted a clause that allowed them to cut his stint short if he was absent, via injury, for a specified number of games.

Insisting that he, contrary to common belief, was not prone to picking up injuries, the one-cap England international labelled his luck – or lack thereof – as a ‘succession of freak injuries’ when speaking to The Athletic. He said:

“I wasn’t injury-prone in the sense of someone who keeps getting muscle injuries. It was a succession of freak injuries.”

Kirkland Opens Up About Painkiller Addiction

‘I got really anxious about it. I was on a slippery slope.'

Kirkland was prescribed Tramadol, a tablet issued for painkilling matters, when his back pain was at its peak. Two days before the start of Wednesday’s 2012/13 Championship campaign, a twinge in his back saw him take matters into his own hands – self-medicating himself through the agony.

It wasn’t long before the addiction kicked in and taking Tramadol, which became a banned substance by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) nine months ago, was to purely ease the feeling of anxiousness that he had felt upon signing on the dotted line for Wednesday.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kirkland’s deal to Liverpool, which was worth £6m, made him the most expensive goalkeeper in Britain at that time.

Travelling to Wednesday’s training base was a daily 70-mile commute – each way. His routine was altered, he was seeing less of his daughter, and it was affecting the shot-stopper negatively.

“I started leaving at 5:45am and getting to the training ground hours before everyone else. I got really anxious about it, so I started taking more tablets for the anxiety. I was on a slippery slope. “Tramadol is meant to be a maximum of 400mg a day. I got to the point where I was taking 2,500mg a day. I was taking them out onto the pitch in my goalie bag. It wasn’t for the pain. It was because I was addicted. They were the first thing I thought about when I woke up and the last thing I thought about at night.”

Kirkland - Club Career Statistics Club Games Goals Conceded Clean Sheets Wigan Athletic 134 202 40 Sheffield Wednesday 90 128 21 Liverpool 45 47 13 Coventry City 28 37 8 West Brom 12 22 1 Preston North End 6 6 1 Leicester City 3 7 0 Doncaster Rovers 1 3 0

Kirkland’s twilight period of his career was, according to the man himself, something of a struggle. He insisted it was a “relief” to lose his senior position at former club Wednesday, which led to a back-up role at Preston North End.

“I was well into the addiction. I couldn’t reverse my mindset, couldn’t reverse my addiction. I got worse and worse. I didn’t want to do anything when I got home, didn’t want to socialise, didn’t want to go out. Eventually, I didn’t want to play football.”

Kirkland Recalls Near-Fatal Experience

‘They’re dangerous. They can kill you.’

No one at the club nor his wife, Leeona, knew about his self-medicating practice – and the height of his addiction came during Bury’s pre-season training regime in Portugal. Joining Bury after three years with Wednesday and a one-season stint with Preston North End, Kirkland recalled the mere thought of turning up to pre-season training had him “freaking out” and he took a plethora of tablets the following day.

Per The Athletic’s lengthy interview, the ex-goalkeeper, who won the League Cup in 2003 with Liverpool, ‘shuddered’ at the memory of the events that followed, including palpitations and hallucinations, which left him with suicidal thoughts as he sat on the roof of an apartment block.

“Enough. I was going to jump off.”

The thought of his family – Leeona, his wife, and Lucy, his daughter – acted as a “pull back” to prevent him from doing the unthinkable. He later confessed all to his understanding partner and a Professional Footballers’ Association-recommended counsellor. Kirkland, describing the effects of taking Tramadol in bigger doses, stressed the importance that it is not performance-enhancing but, instead, insisted that taking it is, in fact, dangerous. Poignantly, he said:

“They’re not performance-enhancing. They’re not going to turn you into Superman or make you save every shot that comes in. They’re dangerous. That’s the issue. I was fainting, heart palpitations, hallucinations, violently ill. They can kill you. They should have killed me. They nearly did.”

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 10/10/24.