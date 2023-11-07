Highlights Chris Paul's acceptance of his new role off the bench has had a positive impact on the Golden State Warriors, particularly in terms of organizing the second unit and providing leadership.

Despite struggling with his shooting, Paul's remarkable assist-to-turnover ratio and ability to make his teammates better have contributed to the team's success.

Steph Curry's exceptional shooting and efficient play, along with Paul's contributions, have been key factors in the Warriors' strong start to the season.

The Golden State Warriors have got off to an emphatic start to the 2023-24 season where former division enemies (twice) turned teammates Stephen Curry and Chris Paul have been the catalysts for their team’s success. With the latter assuming a new role off the bench for the very first time in his career, NBA writer Mark Medina has lauded the 38-year-old for accepting his new role with decorum and believes that his impact on the team has helped the greatest three-point shooter of all time find his ‘prime’ form once again.

New role for the seasoned veteran

Prior to the start of the NBA regular season most of the rhetoric around the Golden State Warriors was centered over Chris Paul’s role in the team. For his entire 1,365 game career, he had never once featured off the bench, which left many wondering whether head coach Steve Kerr would continue to keep his streak going or whether he was going to task him with the responsibility of leading the second unit in what would be unfamiliar territory for the 12-time All-Star. Kerr himself wasn’t even entirely sure how he was going to set up his starting five at first, addressing the media and declaring that he had “six starters” to choose from.

While Draymond Green was listed out for the first two games of the season due to injury, CP3 took up a position in a three-guard starting line-up, alongside Curry and Klay Thompson. However, upon Green’s return Paul found himself coming off the bench as the Dubs’ sixth man for the first time in his illustrious 18-year career, and since then, that is where he has stayed. When told of the news, Kerr relayed to Anthony Slater of The Athletic that Paul’s response was a short, yet simple one: “Yep, Let’s go get them”. With any confusion or uncertainty over the Warriors’ individual roles for the season now entirely dispelled, it was time to get to work and so far, so great.

CP3’s new role ‘likened’ to former Warrior, Andre Iguodala

Medina applauds Paul for his almost instantaneous impact on the team, particularly noting how impressive his assist numbers are already this season. The journalist also went on to state how his presence on the court has also affected his teammates, most notably Steph Curry, who is having an incredible start to the season by his own, lofty, standards.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said…

“Yeah, he's made a great impact off the jump. I think the most important thing that he's accepted it without complaining. I mean, the competitor in him obviously wants to start and why not, he started every single game of his career up until this point, but with him playing with the second unit, it's done a few things. His assists numbers are out of this world. He's really done a good job of organizing the second unit. Warriors coach, Steve Kerr, kind of likened it to how Andre Iguodala used to do that both in terms of accepting the role and also having a leadership presence. It’s also helped make things easier for Steph Curry because there's more of a comfort level to reduce his workload, shorten his rotations, and as a result, Steph Curry has looked really fresh, really efficient, and while Steph Curry himself has said, ‘hey, I've had better starts, remember that 2015-16 season, 16-17 season? He is playing as if he's prime Steph Curry and I guess he is prime Steph Curry, but we just wonder at some point will there be a drop-off relatively speaking because he's in his mid 30s. But yeah, this is going to do wonders across the board, but the most important thing, the fact that he's accepting it really sends a message that Chris Paul is about winning, and it's a trickle-down effect to the younger players that may have frustrations with erratic playing time, that hey if the future hall of famer, veteran point guard, one of the best point guards of this generation can accept reduced/fluid roles, so can the young guys.”

Impact off the bench

If the numbers on the stat sheet are anything to go by then undoubtedly the Point-God has taken his new bench role into his stride. In only eight games as a Warrior, he has contributed to the team’s success in which they currently boast a 6-2 winning record, occupying the number three seed in the Western Conference standings.

NBA Career Statistics Chris Paul Stephen Curry Minutes Played 34.4 34.4 Points 17.9 24.6 Assists 9.5 6.5 Rebounds 4.5 4.7 Steals 2.1 1.6 Blocks 0.2 0.2 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Through his first few games donning the yellow and blue, Paul has averaged 27.8 minutes of action on the court and while not shooting the ball well at all, only averaging 8.8 points off of 36.0 percent shooting from the field and an abysmal 13.8 percent from three, all career-lows by some margin, he makes up for it with his assist numbers. Paul’s 7.8 assists per game sees him rank in the top 10 across the entire league, and he is the only member of such list who isn't a starter. His assist-to-turnover ratio is remarkable, contributing 62 assists already to only six turnovers, something with which even Steve Kerr has been staggered by.

Fortunately for CP3, though, the Warriors have the luxury of not needing to rely on his shooting in order to be able to win due to the sheer amount of elite scoring options available to them on the roster, especially on the perimeter with the Splash Brothers, Curry and Thompson. The Warriors’ No. 30 in particular has got off to an electric start to the season, averaging close to a point for every minute he is on the court, 30.9 PPG in 31.8 minutes, in which he is connecting on 53.0 percent of his shots from the field and 47.5 percent from deep, both of which are career-highs. Albeit a small sample size, having already made 47 threes, his start to the season is no mean feat and is eerily reminiscent to his ‘absurd’ 10-game stretch back in April 2021, where he averaged 39.1 points on a similarly efficient 54.6 percent field goal shooting and 48.6 percent from distance. Yet, while his points per game averages are down, his overall impact is quite the opposite, and with his record-breaking mark of making four-plus three pointers a game in eight consecutive games, he is an intrinsic part of the offense, and in-turn why the Warriors are stationed where they are in the conference standings.

There is no doubt that both Steph Curry (shooting) and Chris Paul (play making) have been two of the Golden State Warriors’ key contributors to start this season as they look to get back to winning ways after a subpar year last time out. How long Curry’s phenomenal scoring run will last remains unknown, but the Warriors’ utilization of CP3 coming off from the bench seems a much more sustainable formula, and his ability to help make his teammates look great is arguably an even better quality which simply cannot be taught from a coach's playbook.