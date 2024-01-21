Highlights ys: Chris Paul's injury is a huge loss for the Warriors, as he anchored the bench unit and eased Curry's minutes.

The team's struggles can't all be blamed on Paul or Curry, as Thompson and Wiggins have shown shooting inconsistencies, and Green has been absent through suspension.

Paul's impact on the Warriors has been significant, leading in assists and steals, and his absence will be challenging to overcome.

The Golden State Warriors’ season appeared to go from bad to worse when the news broke that Chris Paul would be sidelined for up to six weeks after sustaining a fractured hand.

With the 38-year-old proving to be a focal point of the Warriors’ second unit offense, his loss has been deemed as ‘huge’ by NBA insider Mark Medina, who also commends Paul’s work on the court for being a huge factor in being able to help relieve the workload of offensive prowess, and superstar, Stephen Curry.

Warriors’ in unprecedented territory

18-22 record, fourth-worst record in the Western Conference

In a 2023-24 NBA regular season campaign which has already seen Draymond Green suspended twice for a total of 21 games, and both Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins struggling to convert their shot attempts into points, Stephen Curry has been left to shoulder much of the Warriors’ offensive burden, the only Warrior to average 20-plus points per game on the season.

Another integral member of the offense is 12-time All-Star Chris Paul, who having led the Warriors’ bench unit for much of the season, has occasionally been called upon to be inserted into the starting line-up.

However, in a match-up against the Detroit Pistons earlier on in the month, Paul exited the game in the middle of the third quarter, where it was later confirmed that he had sustained a fractured hand which required surgery, and thus, was set to sideline him for an estimated four-to-six weeks.

With Paul’s loss and everybody except Curry struggling to find their shooting rhythm, head coach, Steve Kerr, and his entourage have found themselves struggling to even compete for a Play-In Tournament seed, currently sitting an unprecedented 12th in the Western Conference with an 18-22 losing record.

Golden State Warriors - 2023-24 NBA Season Statistics Category Stat League Rank Points scored 117.2 11th FG% 46.5 22nd 3PT% 36.9 14th Offensive rating 116.5 13th Defensive rating 117.7 24th Net rating -1.2 18th Stats as of Jan. 21, 2024

Though, the Warriors’ hopes of getting back on track have been slightly boosted with the reinstatement of Green after he was suspended indefinitely for striking Phoenix Suns’ Jusuf Nurkic last month.

With the 33-year-old’s return to action, his task is clear: to use all the championship experience he has, that has helped bring four NBA titles to the Bay Area, to help steer the team, alongside Curry, back to winning ways.

But, it appears that getting the Warriors back to their former glory will be a very tough, some may even say impossible, mountain to climb, even if Paul hadn't gone down with injury.

Paul has ‘anchored’ bench unit and ‘eased’ Curry’s minutes

Medina argues that Paul’s injury is detrimental both to the Warriors, and to Curry, in particular, due to his production helping to take some of the offensive weight off of the NBA’s greatest ever three-point scorer.

However, he notes that the team’s success, or lack thereof, can’t all fall on Paul or Curry, listing the shooting inconsistencies of Thompson and Wiggins, and Green’s absence through suspension, also as key factors as to why Golden State find themselves battling near the bottom of the conference standings after so many years dominating at the top.

“It’s a huge loss. Paul had done a great job with anchoring the team’s second unit and giving the Warriors some relative comfort with easing Stephen Curry’s minutes. Not anymore. It doesn’t help the Warriors have also struggled due to shooting inconsistency (Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins) and a key suspension (Green).”

Elite playmaking, even 19 seasons on

CP3’s 7.2 AST is the highest among Warriors this season

Coming off of the bench for the first time in his illustrious 19-season career, based solely on looking at his passing numbers alone, a team-leading 7.2 dimes per game gives little-to-no indication that he has transitioned into a second unit role.

Chris Paul - 2023-24 NBA Passing Statistics Category Stat Passes made 50.3 Assists 7.2 Potential assists 14.0 Assists points created 18.7 Assist-to-pass % 14.3 Stats as of Jan. 21, 2024

Paul passes the ball to his teammates inside the perimeter for a two-point shot attempt for a team-leading 11.1 attempts per game, of which the shot is converted at a 49.3 percent success rate.

Similarly, the point-guard's distribution of the ball to his teammates behind the perimeter lead to a team-high 9.8 three-point field goal attempts being taken, of which only 34.5 percent of those attempts lead to points.

While also averaging 8.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and a team-leading steal per game, Paul's impact on both sides of the floor can be best measured by his on/off court numbers.

Regarding assists numbers, when Paul is on the court, the team dish, on average, 16.5 assists, but when he is on the bench, that number falls slightly to only 15.0 assists.

Likewise, when Paul is present, the team average 4.4 steals per contest, again a team-best, but when he is on the sidelines, Golden State's steals numbers drop to 3.1, with the same being able to be said in regard to turnovers.

Among all guards in the Association, Paul ranks sixth overall for assist-to-turnover ratio, averaging 6.8 assists for every turnover. Flipping back to the on/off court statistics, when Paul is leading from the top of the key, the team average, albeit still high, 7.6 turnovers, but that number rises to 8.5 when he is on the bench and resting.

As such, Paul's impact on the Warriors has been instrumental in the little success that they have enjoyed this season, and, at present, it is hard to see how they will go about navigating through the storm of his absence, though, it is likely that their only option for now is to rely on the scoring prowess of Curry to carry them through.

Whether that will be enough, though, is both uncertain, and frankly, unlikely.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.