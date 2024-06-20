Highlights Paul George's future with the L.A. Clippers is uncertain, with the potential departures of George and Russell Westbrook looming.

The L.A. Clippers could be facing some personnel changes as they look to bolster their squad ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season. Amid reports linking them with veteran guards Kyle Lowry and Chris Paul , league insider Mark Medina feels both would be good fits in this Clippers team as bench players.

Changes Incoming?

Paul George, Russell Westbrook’s futures with the team uncertain

With growing uncertainty over whether Paul George will be on the team after this summer, the Clippers may be forced to be more active this off-season than they perhaps had originally planned.

George, who will be an unrestricted free-agent, is reportedly considering his options with negotiations with the Clippers over a contract extension at a standstill, with the two sides very far apart in their valuations.

Should he decide to depart from the team, he will certainly not be short of options, with the Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic just two of many teams who are monitoring his situation in Los Angeles.

Paul George - L.A. Clippers Advanced Statistics (2019-2024) Category Statistic TS% 59.0 TRB% 9.9 AST% 21.9 USG% 29.3 OBPM 3.0 DPBM 0.6 BPM 3.6

However, the Clippers are still determined to try and secure his signature for the long-term, while they are also keen on re-signing James Harden to a long-term deal after a solid outing for the team, having come over from the Sixers back at the start of the 2023-24 campaign.

Additionally, Russell Westbrook may be on the departure list, with some uncertainty over whether the 35-year-old guard will exercise his $4 million player option, or seek a larger sum elsewhere.

Should he ultimately test the free agency market, then that could open the door for the Clippers to pursue a free agent like Kyle Lowry, or even decide to trade for Chris Paul, who has one year left on his contract with the Golden State Warriors , with both players having been linked with L.A.

One sure-fire certainty, though, is that Kawhi Leonard will be suiting up for the Clippers for next season and beyond after he inked a three-year, $152 million extension back in January, but who will be supporting him still remains to be seen.

Paul showed he can ‘embrace’ bench role, Lowry is ‘locker room leader’

Medina believes that the Clippers could well strike up interest in both veterans, especially, if Russell Westbrook were to depart from the organization in free agency.

But, the journalist argues that if they had to choose one of the two, then they would perhaps lean more towards a reunion with Paul, because he has displayed slightly better

“I don't think it's the missing piece because of where Chris Paul and Kyle Lowry are in their careers, but there could definitely be interest, especially if Russell Westbrook leaves. Chris Paul showed this past season that he can happily embrace a different role coming off the bench. With Kyle Lowry, he's shown that he can be relatively healthy, as well as be that locker room leader. If the Clippers had to choose one or the other, I think that they would go with Chris Paul only because, relatively speaking, there's been a little bit better health. But the reality is, they’re later in their career, and I don't think the expectation, both from a salary standpoint, and a role standpoint is that they're going to have the kind of starting roles that they had prior in their career, but under the guise of good rotation player coming off the bench, I think both of them will be good fits.”

So, Who Is the Better Option?

Both players are at a similar point in their careers, and their numbers are just as comparable

Based on the 2023-24 season numbers alone, it is striking just how comparable the two veteran guards, Paul and Lowry, were in terms of the level of their production.

Both averaged single-digit scoring, though for Paul, this was the first season of his 19-year career in the league in which he has failed to average over 13.0 points per game in a season.

For Lowry, his production is similar to that of his first three seasons in the NBA, though this season marked the first time he averaged below 11.0 points per game since 2009-10, when he was with the Houston Rockets .

Chris Paul vs. Kyle Lowry - 2023-24 Season Category Chris Paul Kyle Lowry GP 58 60 PPG 9.2 8.1 APG 6.8 4.2 RPG 3.9 3.2 STL 1.2 1.0 FG% 44.1 43.2 3P% 37.1 39.2

Both players are now considered as role players, with Paul coming off the bench for the first time in his career this season, though that did pay dividends for the Warriors bench, who ranked fourth in offense with a 62.7 offensive rating, and helped see them rank top-five in the NBA for overall net efficiency in which they outscored their opponents by 2.2 points per 100 possessions.

While Paul posted a 2.8 net efficiency this season, Lowry did not have as much of an impact, with his 2023-24 net rating coming in at minus-0.8, meaning that teams would score almost one point more per 100 possessions when Lowry was playing.

However it is important to note, that statistically this was Paul's fifth-worst net rating of his career, showcasing just how impactful he has been for much of his tenure in the league.

What sets Paul apart a bit from Lowry is his passing ability. Having garnered the nickname 'the Point God' in the past, the 39-year-old's passing prowess was still evident this season, in which his 46.9 passes per game led to 12.9 potential assists and 17.3 points created, by far the most among anyone on the Warriors this season.

In comparison, Lowry's passes created 11.5 points a night, which is still a sizeable contribution, ranking third-most on the Sixers roster behind Tyrese Maxey (16.1 points) and Joel Embiid (14.7 points).

The truth is, there is no right or wrong answer with both producing at a similar level in the twilight years of their careers, and both possessing extremely high-level basketball IQ's.

But, with Paul having spent a large sum of his career with Los Angeles, the organization may thus lean towards trying to make a deal to acquire him. However, with Lowry available on the free agent market, then he may perhaps be easier to try and pursue.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.