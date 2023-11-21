Highlights Despite a tough start to the season for the Golden State Warriors, Chris Paul's impressive performance against the Houston Rockets helped provide a much-needed win.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr praised Paul's leadership and ability to organize the team down the stretch, showcasing his value as a true point guard and game-closer.

While Paul's shooting has been inconsistent this season, his ability to manage the game and facilitate for his teammates remains a valuable asset for the struggling Warriors.

It has been tough sledding for the Golden State Warriors over the first month of the 2023-24 NBA season. Before the campaign tipped off, there had been a lot of talk from the team and its players about moving on from the doldrums of last season (on and off the court), however, a recent six-game losing streak has resulted in more tense times for the Dub Nation citizenry. Thankfully, Chris Paul was there to serve as a savior of sorts on Monday night.

Continuing a recent trend of better efforts, the 12-time All-Star had what was arguably his best game in a Warriors uniform against the Houston Rockets on Monday. In 34 minutes of action, Paul scored 15 points, making four of seven shots and adding three three-point buckets, 12 assists, six rebounds and two steals to help secure a 121-116 win at Chase Center. Meanwhile, the Warriors were plus-12 when Paul was on the court, the best mark on the team by a considerable margin.

Given what a home loss to the Dillon Brooks-led Rockets would have meant in that spot in terms of fan and media noise, Paul's big night came at just the right moment for the 7-8 Warriors.

Steve Kerr raves about Paul's heroics vs. the Rockets

While Paul had a solid night from buzzer to buzzer, Steve Kerr was particularly moved by the way in which the 38-year-old operated down the stretch. As the Warriors coach sees it, Paul seized control of the moment and directed his teammates in such a way as to keep them on the right side of the scoreboard when the Rockets were making a late push.

"Yeah, he was amazing," Kerr said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. "Just getting us organized and down the stretch, it's kind of what happens when you're in a rut and lost a bunch of games in a row — it's hard. You don't get a 20-point blowout, you get a grind-it-out. That's what happened tonight. Having Chris down the stretch getting us organized — he got the ball down low to Dario [Sarić] late, and he got fouled, 42 free throws, and called another play where Steph [Curry] got a layup. That's the beauty of having Chris out there; he's a true point guard, organizer, game-closer. So, he was great tonight."

Say what one will about the trade that brought Paul to the Warriors being financially motivated (getting off of Jordan Poole's deal was imperative after a disastrous 2022-23 season), the fact remains that the point guard still has incredible value in these circumstances. His ability to manage a game by getting his cohorts in the right spots and delivering the ball on time will always be an asset, even as his athleticism fades.

Now, if he could just get his jumper back to a consistent level, the Warriors could really be onto something with their new (old) floor general.

Paul's efficacy as a shooter has fluctuated in the early season

Throughout his career, one of the deadliest weapons in Paul's arsenal has been his sweet shooting stroke, be it from behind the arc or in the mid-range. Over his first 15 games with Golden State, though, he has connected on just 32.8 percent of his attempts from deep. Meanwhile, his once otherworldly conversion rate from 10 to 16 feet away from the hoop has continued to drop. After sinking those shots at a 59.2-percent rate in 2021-22 and 48.5 percent in 2022-23, Paul is down to 42.9 percent this year.

Chris Paul (Last 4 Games) PTS AST REB +/- 11/14 vs MIN 15 4 5 -9 11/16 vs OKC 15 8 3 -3 11/18 vs OKC 12 11 4 +3 11/20 vs HOU 15 12 6 +12

The good thing is that Paul doesn't have the same pressure to score the basketball that he did with the Phoenix Suns and during his prime years. He should be able to ease into his new situation and find his way from the field while Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson shoulder the offensive load (assuming the latter shakes his own shooting slump).

Until then, he can still be a difference-maker directing traffic and moving the ball for a scuffling Warriors squad.

