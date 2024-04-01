Highlights Warriors' play-off hopes have been boosted by Chris Paul's return, aiding Steph Curry's rest for critical games.

An improved road record propels Warriors' post-season hopes amidst season filled with injuries and suspensions.

Paul's impactful return allows Curry to play slightly fewer minutes, and build up health for final stretch of the season.

The Golden State Warriors all of a sudden face an uphill battle in reaching the NBA Play-In tournament, but their hopes have been boosted by Chris Paul’s return to the court after sustaining a fractured wrist last month, something which NBA insider Mark Medina believes has opened up the opportunity for star, Stephen Curry, to get some much-needed rest throughout these last few critical games.

Final Push To Seal Play-Off Aspirations

40-34 record, two games ahead of 11th placed Rockets

The Warriors are going to need to go on quite a run to end the season if they are to make the Play-In tournament, and fortunately for them, neither players nor coaches are short of confidence that they can not only reach the tournament, but also progress through to the playoffs and go on one of their deep runs that we have been accustomed to over the past decade.

This belief has been largely fueled by their vastly improved road record this season, where they are currently 22-15 on the road, significantly up on last season’s dire campaign, in which they were only able to secure 11 wins from a possible 41, yet still managed to reach the post-season as the sixth seed due to their stellar 33-8 run at home.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Steph Curry has the most 30-point games (289) by a point guard since 1963.

Despite an incredulous inconsistent season, in which Golden State have often heavily relied on their leading talisman Steph Curry for results, with suspensions and poor form plaguing their championship-winning core of Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins, the rise of Jonathan Kuminga, and the production of rookies Trayce Jackson-Davis and Brandin Podziemski, have somehow helped Curry keep the Warriors in contention all season long.

Golden State Warriors - Performance Comparison Since Chris Paul Injury Category During Paul's Injury (Jan. 6 - Feb. 26) Since Paul's Return (Feb. 27 - Now) ORTG 117.5 114.9 DRTG 114.3 111.9 NRTG 3.2 3.0 TS% 58.4 57.2 PIE 51.3 51.5

Another boost to the Warriors’ post-season hopes came with veteran Chris Paul’s return to the court last month after missing six weeks with a fractured wrist, with his injury being a huge loss which Golden State had to navigate through, again largely relying on Curry to carry the team to victories.

Since Paul’s return, the Warriors have gone 11-7, which has proved crucial, especially since their nearest rivals for 10th place in the Western Conference, the Houston Rockets, have gone on a tremendous 13-2 run in their last 15 outings, the best run of form in the NBA.

As a result, the Warriors cannot afford for any more games to go amiss, with the Rockets firmly breathing down their necks, sitting a mere two games behind them and charging for the chance to compete for a playoff berth themselves.

As it stands, the Warriors would have to face the surging Los Angeles Lakers in their quest for the eighth seed, with them almost certainly having to win two Play-In games to cement their place as the eighth seed.

Warriors Need To ‘Lean On’ Stars With No Home Court Advantage

Medina argues that Paul’s return came at the ‘perfect time’ as it allowed Curry, who was thought to be dealing with fatigue – something he publicly refuted – to get some extra minutes of rest throughout the game.

In turn, the journalist argued that this would allow Curry to preserve his health so that if they were to reach the post-season, then the Warriors could rely on his leadership, playmaking and scoring to carry the team.

“Knowing that Chris Paul is finally healthy, this couldn't have comeat the perfect time because the Warriors aretrying to make headway and trying to get everything aligned so that even if they're in the playoffs as a low seed, they can lean on a fully rested and healthy Steph Curry, theirchampionship equity, and some really good players to overcome the fact that they're not going to have home court advantage.”

Paul’s Fruitful Return Beneficial for Curry

Curry averaging 30.3 minutes since Paul’s return

Medina further went on to argue that due to being able to sit Curry more often in game situations, Paul’s return would limit the fear from the Warriors’ coaching staff that they would be able to stand pat in the games, and not let opposing teams take leads or run away with the game in Curry’s absence.

“Having someone like Chris Paul will help a lot because it's good to reduce his [Steph Curry] minutes,his workload and allow some comfort so Steph can getsome rest, but even when it comes to staggering his minutesinclose games, there's not going to be as much of a fear that the game gets out of hand, just because Steph sitsfor a few minutes. But everything is always so tenuous with that team.”

When Paul was ruled out with his fractured wrist, Curry averaged 33.2 minutes, while occupying 30.7 percent of the Warriors’ usage rate. But since Paul’s return to the court, those numbers have slightly dropped, where he has averaged 30.3 minutes on-court per game, though that is still the most on the team, while his usage rate has dropped ever so slightly to 30.3 percent.

Chris Paul - 2023-24 On/Off-Court Splits Category On-Court Off-Court PTS 62.4 75.8 AST 15.9 18.5 FG% 46.9 47.7 3P% 35.7 38.6 STL 4.1 4.1 TOV 7.2 9.3

Since his return, the 38-year-old has contributed 9.4 points at a 47.6 percent shooting clip, and 41.4 percent from behind the three-point line, a team-leading 6.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals in just 24.1 minutes per contest.

Despite Green making more passes per outing, 50.6, than Paul, 42.6, the point-guard's passes have led to more potential assists than anyone else on the roster, creating 12.4 per game, while his assists since his return have led the Warriors to notching 15.6 total points.

Across the season as a whole, the 12-time All-Star has been responsible for creating an average of 17.6 points per night, the most points created from assists by a Warrior this season, with an assist-to-pass percentage of 14.3 percent.

While the Warriors face a tough battle to end the season, one thing they do have is history on their side, and as such, they are viewed as one of the teams that could cause an upset, should they progress to the post-season, in what would be the eighth time in the last 10 seasons.

