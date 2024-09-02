Key Takeaways Chris Paul's leadership can help young San Antonio Spurs learn how to win effectively in the upcoming season.

One of the more underrated moves of the NBA offseason might turn out to be the San Antonio Spurs adding Chris Paul. Paul's deal was for one year and $11 million.

Paul has bounced around to some extent in recent years, with him on the Golden State Warriors last year, as a bench distributor primarily. He had previously been with the Phoenix Suns during the three seasons before that, the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2019-20, and with the Houston Rockets the two preceding years.

Paul isn't what he was some years back physically, and he's well-seasoned, to say the least. But, his signing was a sensible one by San Antonio, a club that should be aiming to get back into the playoff picture. The Spurs still have a ways to go in the Western Conference, in fairness, and finished at 22-60 last year.

Having said that, Paul should make his imprint, and here are three ways he'll help the Spurs in 2024-25.

3 Paul Will Bring Leadership

Paul can help teach the young Spurs how to win

Paul isn't always the easiest player for others to get along with, necessarily, but he has been known to lead his groups and yield results.

He's often been an instrumental figure for his clubs and has helped immensely to turn places into winning cultures. Those sorts of things had to have jumped out to Gregg Popovich and company, and Paul should be able to have a positive impact on young players in San Antonio.

With Paul's Hall of Fame pedigree, playoff experience, and skill set, he should be a player guys can look to for direction. And along those lines, Paul should help a largely young Spurs team learn how to win this coming season.

Youngsters should benefit from Paul's leadership, both on and off the floor, realistically, and he should be a good influence in how he can aid other Spurs players in developing winning habits. Paul should be a tremendous resource for those types of young players on this San Antonio team.

2 Paul Adds Some Much-Needed Playmaking

Paul is one of the most gifted passers in NBA history

Paul is one of the NBA's all-time great passers. He's not in his near-MVP form of yesteryear with the L.A. Clippers and/or then-New Orleans Hornets, but he'll still be a stabilizer for San Antonio.

Last season, Paul had 6.8 assists per game for Golden State, in 26.4 minutes played. In this situation with a similar workload, one would assume, he should still give the Spurs high-level passing, and generate good looks for others.

Paul has led the NBA in assists per contest five times, and over his 19-year career to this point, has averaged 9.4 assists per game. The guy can flat-out pass the rock.

Paul's 2023-24 Playmaking Averages Category Stats AST 6.8 AST% 33.4% TO% 13.4%

The Spurs will have to balance some of what they've historically done off-ball and with man movement with Paul's pick-and-rolls, but clearly, Paul will have a significant playmaking impact.

With Paul's passing expertise and versatility, and his experience, he'll make things easier for Victor Wembanyama , Devin Vassell , Harrison Barnes and others.

1 Pick-and-Roll Expertise

Paul's still an elite pick-and-roll operator

Paul is not going to be putting up the raw production he used to in his earlier years, but he'll still be a crucial factor.

To that point, while he's in the twilight of his career, Paul's pick-and-roll acumen should lead to good offense for spurts still. Although it's not going to feature nearly the volume he once had, with Paul set to enter Year 20, he should create plenty of great shots for others in that aspect.

Paul in tandem with Wembanyama will be a tough duo for opponents to handle, given the diverse passing of Paul and Wembanyama's rolling gravity, rim pressure, and athleticism.

Around that, however, shooters such as Vassell, Barnes, and Keldon Keldon Johnson should have on-point feeds from Paul as well. Paul's timing and patience in pick-and-roll situations are masterful, and Tre Jones should be able to learn tons from Paul's skill set there.

But, coupled with the pick-and-roll passing, Paul can still create as a scorer in that regard, too.

His legendary touch in the mid-range should be fruitful there at times, and his impressive change of speeds will make an impact as well. In fairness, Paul won't be blowing by people a ton of the time now, but he can still take advantage of mismatches, and he's such a crafty creator.

Paul's 2023-24 PnR Scoring Averages Category Stats PnR POSS 4.0 FG% 46.8% PERCENTILE 70TH

Last season, Paul still placed in the 70th percentile in PnR ball-handling scoring, per Synergy Sports. And in the two prior seasons with the Suns, he placed in the 59th and 83rd percentile, again, per Synergy.

Even with him at this stage, Paul's pick-and-roll expertise could still help San Antonio a bunch this season.

All things considered, the Paul signing was a solid move by the Spurs, and even at this juncture, he can still help them a ton, from an on and off-floor perspective.