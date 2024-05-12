Highlights Chris Paul is not retiring yet and still wants to play, despite turning 39 years old.

The Golden State Warriors may release or trade Paul this summer.

Teams like the Bulls, 76ers, Clippers, Spurs, and Lakers could benefit from Paul's skill set.

Chris Paul's thirty-ninth birthday has just passed. He is one of the three oldest players in the NBA today. Despite that, the veteran point guard has given no indication of any intent to stop playing basketball.

Paul told The Athletic's Anthony Slater last month that retirement is not something in the cards for him yet.

“I’ll talk to my wife and my kids, my family, my support system, see what it looks like... But this isn’t (the end of my career). I know it for sure.”

Paul remains a productive player. He came off the bench, with regularity, for the first time in his career this past season with the Golden State Warriors. Paul averaged 9.2 points per game on 44 percent shooting from the field and 37 percent from beyond the arc, to go with 6.8 assists per game.

However, despite Paul's solid contributions, the Warriors only managed a 46-36 record to secure the 10th seed in the Western Conference. They did not make it out of the Play-In Tournament, getting blown out by the Sacramento Kings 118-94.

The Warriors will undoubtedly want to improve the roster around veteran superstar Stephen Curry this offseason. This leaves them with one of two options for Paul's future with the team.

His contract becomes fully guaranteed on June 28th. The Warriors could release him before then and save themselves $30 million. They could also attempt to trade the veteran point guard. Although, that option seems a little more unlikely considering Paul's price tag doesn't entirely match his output at this point in his career.

One way or another though, it seems more likely than not that Paul will be looking for his next team this summer. If that's the case, there are certainly teams out there who could still benefit from what his skill-set can bring to the table for their teams.

1 Chicago Bulls

If the Bulls want to run it back, they need a facilitator

The Chicago Bulls are a team that, over the past few years, has chosen to be competitive despite the results not necessarily suggesting they should be. If they choose that route once more, Paul would be a good addition to the roster.

The Bulls enter an offseason with a lot of question marks. DeMar DeRozan enters unrestricted free agency. Zach LaVine is working his way back from an injury. Lonzo Ball appears to be nearing a return, but there's no guarantee what type of player he will be after missing more than a considerable amount of time with his knee injury issues.

Chicago had a promising start to this era of Bulls basketball before Ball's injury. The problem with this current core is the need for a playmaker to facilitate the offense between LaVine, DeRozan, and Nikola Vucevic.

Paul's 23-24 Playmaking Stats Category Stat APG 6.8 TOV 1.3 AST% 33.4

If the Bulls decide to bring back DeRozan, Paul would be an excellent option offensively to facilitate the offense for the aforementioned players plus the runner-up for this year's Most Improved Player award: Coby White.

Chicago has a lot of mouths to feed offensively and Paul can still play a role where he does just that for the Bulls.

2 Philadelphia 76ers

Paul could see an opportunity to chase a championship

The Philadelphia 76ers fell short in the playoffs yet again this season. However, there's some optimism that is filling the room moving forward. The Sixers have plenty of cap space this offseason, allowing them to chase the best free agent in the class and retool the roster completely.

Key Free Agents For The 76ers Player Type Of Free Agency Bird Rights Tyrese Maxey Restricted Yes Kelly Oubre Jr. Unrestricted No Tobias Harris Unrestricted Yes Buddy Hield Unrestricted Yes Kyle Lowry Unrestricted No Nicolas Batum Unrestricted Yes

With the end goal being a championship, proven veterans go a long way to accomplishing that goal. Paul fits the bill perfectly for the Sixers. He could serve as the team's backup point guard, facilitating the offense when Tyrese Maxey rests.

The Sixers could also choose to run him alongside Maxey as a starter, similar to what they did in the playoffs with veteran guard Kyle Lowry. If they bring back Lowry in free agency, he can then slide to the bench and assume that role. It depends on what the Sixers would prioritize in the starting lineup: offense or defense.

If Paul is released before his contract is guaranteed by the Warriors, a veteran's minimum deal in Philadelphia could be a great way to position himself to finally go after the first championship in his illustrious career.

3 Los Angeles Clippers

Paul could return to one of the more famous spots of his career journey

The Los Angeles Clippers present a similar situation to the 76ers. Paul would have an opportunity to chase a championship and would likely be joining the team on a veteran's minimum, should he be released by the Warriors before his contract becomes guaranteed.

Anyone who is old enough likely remembers a prime CP3 in his time with the Clippers. The Lob City days with him, Blake Griffin, and DeAndre Jordan were some of the most fun teams to watch in the 2010s era of the NBA. That team could never get over the hump of being real contenders though.

The Clippers face a similar challenge with this iteration of the team. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and company have failed to leave their mark on basketball history with this team. Even after the acquisition of polarizing star James Harden, the Clippers remain ringless as a franchise.

There are rumors that George may not return to the Clippers. George is likely to decline his player option this offseason and test the waters of free agency. However, the Clippers are set to move into their new stadium next year. Continuing to put a winning product on the court would be a wise move in helping repay Steve Ballmer's investment.

Assuming that the Clippers bring back George and Harden, who is also an unrestricted free agent, there is another key piece of their team who may depart: Russell Westbrook. After the playoff series Westbrook had against the Dallas Mavericks, that may not be the worst thing for them.

Westbrook's Series Versus The Mavericks Category Stat PPG 6.3 APG 1.7 FG% 26.0 3PT% 23.5

Whenever Westbrook came on to the basketball court, the Mavericks were more than willing to give him every opportunity to shoot. That same luxury would not be afforded to teams facing the Clippers if you replaced him with Paul. He could essentially take over Westbrook's role with the team and provide some similar positives, without the glaring negatives.

4 San Antonio Spurs

Paul could participate in Wembanyama's second-year leap

Victor Wembanyama is going to be a special player for a very long time in this league. Wembanyama got better and better as his rookie season continued last year.

Wembanyama's Rooke Year Category November January March April Games Played 14 14 12 5 PPG 20.1 24.0 23.2 25.8 RPG 10.3 9.6 11.7 12.8 APG 2.9 3.3 4.8 6.8 FG% 43.3 50.6 47.3 43.0

Imagine what Wembanyama could do with a point guard who could reliably and consistently get him the basketball in positions to score. Paul has been a pick-and-roll maestro for his entire career. Even at this age, he is still a reliable option.

Pairing Paul and Wembanyama in those sets and allowing CP3 to generate easy scoring opportunities for Wemby should be a mouth-watering proposition for the San Antonio Spurs. The pick-and-pop game between these two should be great to watch as well. Any offensive sets featuring Paul's passing ability and Wembanyama's scoring touch should result in a tremendously effective offense for San Antonio.

Paul would only provide a temporary solution to fill this role for the Spurs, and they would be smart to look at long-term options for generating easy offense for Wembanyama. However, this remains a very enticing proposition to guarantee Wemby a chance to thrive in his second season.

5 Los Angeles Lakers

Paul could join long-time friend, LeBron James, in riding off into the sunset

The overarching theme among several options on this list is the opportunity to win a championship before Paul retires. Another player seeking a championship towards the end of his career is LeBron James.

James' future with the Los Angeles Lakers may still be in question, but it does seem like the team is ready to make moves to make sure he remains with the organization until his retirement and position him to win one last championship.

Adding Paul as a reliable option to run the offense off the bench would definitely aid the cause. It would help the Lakers offense run smoothly in the minutes James needs to sit. For a player about to turn 40 years old, James could use all the regular season rest he can get.

Paul would provide a superb pick-and-roll partner to pair with Anthony Davis. You could easily argue Davis was the most talented partner that Paul would have had throughout his career in that regard. A prime Griffin is the only player who really compares.

Griffin's Best Season VS. Davis' 23-24 Category Griffin's 13-14 Davis's 23-24 PPG 24.1 24.7 FG% 52.8 55.6 2PT FG% 53.7 58.2 0–3 Feet FG% 74.3 77.4

Even in the twilight of his career, Paul should be able to thrive in sets with Davis. Giving the Lakers an option for an offense like this should help eliminate poor stretches of offense with James off the court. While the Lakers would need to make considerable improvements to the team past potentially adding Paul, he should provide good stability for a team that would greatly benefit from it.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference. Contract details and cap figures are courtesy of Spotrac.