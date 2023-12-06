Highlights The Golden State Warriors are struggling this season, sitting in the No. 11 spot in the conference with a poor record.

Chris Paul's performance and high salary have raised concerns, leading to speculation that the Warriors may consider trading him.

The article suggests three potential trades that could help the Warriors reduce their salary and improve their roster with younger players and offensive threats.

It's been six weeks since the 2023-24 NBA season began and the Golden State Warriors have yet to gain a foothold in the Wild West. As of this writing, Stephen Curry and his crew are sitting in the No. 11 spot on the conference table at 9-11; a grim reality given the team's $200-plus million payroll, not to mention an expected repeater luxury tax penalty in the neighborhood of $190 million. While the acquisition of Chris Paul cleared some long-term cap space, his middling play in tandem with the team's poor record could lead to the Warriors pulling the plug on this experiment.

Over his first 18 appearances with the Warriors, Paul is averaging 8.9 points and 7.3 assists in 26.8 minutes per game. Those numbers are strong for a backup floor general, to be sure, but his woeful shooting numbers are mitigating some of that effectiveness; he's connecting on just 39.9 percent of his shot attempts overall and 32.8 percent from three-point range. There are also concerns about his defense and overall durability to consider given his lack of size, injury history and age.

GIVEMESPORT put together three trades with teams that can take back more salary than they send out in deals while returning potentially useful pieces should the Warriors decide to explore their options with Paul.

1 A former lottery pick and a multi-faceted big man

Warriors receive: G Collin Sexton and F/C Kelly Olynyk

Jazz receive: PG Chris Paul, F/C Dario Saric and a top-10 protected first-round draft pick in 2026

The first potential deal would send Paul, Dario Saric, and a top-10 protected first-round draft pick in 2026 to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Collin Sexton and Kelly Olynyk. The trade would save the Warriors around $3.2 million in player salary — and many more millions in tax penalties — this season and nets a speedy, score-first combo guard and a battled-tested, multi-talented big, essentially for the price of a reasonably protected pick.

2023-24 statistics Kelly Olynyk Collin Sexton Points Per Game 7.6 12.6 Rebounds Per Game 5.5 2.6 Assists Per Game 3.7 3.2 Field Goal % 58.1 45.2 Three-Point Field Goal % 47.1 33.8

While Golden State would lose some court vision and veteran presence with Sexton, the former No. 8 pick can move in transition and get to the basket at a level befitting a lottery talent. His potential, along with his young age (24) and relatively affordable contract of, on average, $17.7 million yearly, make him a potential long-term piece for the club. Through his first 20 games this season, Sexton is averaging 12.6 points and 3.2 assists per outing and shooting 45.2 percent from the floor. Last season, he ranked in the 96th percentile league-wide in isolation, scoring 1.29 points per possession.

Olynyk and Saric are included for salary-matching purposes, but neither team would lose sleep swapping one out for the other, even as the latter has performed well for the Warriors. As well, the Canadian center may be the better ball-mover of the two, and his court vision could help generate more opportunities for the Warriors' other shooters. Through 19 games, Olynyk is averaging 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 58.1 percent from the floor and 47.1 percent from deep.

2 Another offensive threat

Warriors receive: G Terry Rozier and PF JT Thor

Hornets receive: PG Chris Paul and a top-eight protected first-round draft pick in 2026

Clearing salary is our primary objective with these Paul trades, and this one is even better than the last at doing so, trimming nearly $6 million in payroll. Swapping Paul for Terry Rozier of the Charlotte Hornets gives Golden State a veritable walking bucket to make up for Klay Thompson's lack of consistent production. Moreover, when Curry goes to the bench, the 29-year-old can take the baton as the go-to option, hopefully ensuring the Warriors don't let go of the proverbial rope while their MVP rests. Over his first nine games in 2023-24, Rozier is averaging a career-best 22.6 points and 6.6 assists nightly and shooting 37.0 percent from distance.

As a bonus, the loss of a prime draft asset is also offset somewhat by a project in Thor. Golden State's once-vaunted developmental program hasn't always yielded gold (see James Wiseman), but Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga's recent progress could be a preview of things to come for Thor in a trade scenario. Meanwhile, Charlotte clears some additional touches for burgeoning superstar LaMelo Ball and snags a future pick to aid in what has been a years-long rebuild.

3 A three-point sniper

Warriors receive: SG Buddy Hield and C Isaiah Jackson

Pacers receive: PG Chris Paul and a top-five protected first-round pick in 2026

Now for the real winner of this lot; a trade that trims nearly $9 million off the cap sheet in 2023-24, doesn't add significant long-term money while adding pieces for now and the future. The deal would send Paul to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Buddy Hield and backup center Isaiah Jackson.

Buddy Hield - Spot Up Shooting 3-point field goal attempts Points per Possession 3-point field goal % 2021-22 5.7 1.19 39.1 2022-23 6.0 1.23 42.0 2023-24 5.0 1.03 40.6

Unlike Sexton and Rozier, Hield doesn't necessarily need to handle the ball to be effective. With the Warriors, he would capitalize on the gravity created by Curry and Thompson as a safety valve with elite-level spot-up shooting skills. Last season, the veteran was in the 89th percentile league-wide as a spot-up shooter with an effective field goal percentage of 64.4. Even though he's still averaging 13.6 points per game and shooting 40.4 percent from deep, it's not hard to envision the Pacers parting with him given the draft asset they would receive and the extra opportunities their young guns would be afforded.

Jackson's inclusion is big for the Warriors, too, though. Over the weekend L.A. Clippers star Paul George opined that the Warriors are being held back by their lack of a rim protector; Jackson could be that now, situationally, or in a greater capacity in the future; his 4.9 blocks per 36 minutes are the most in the NBA among players logging 10 or more appearances.