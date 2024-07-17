Highlights Adding Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes brings veteran leadership to the young Spurs core, aiming to boost their development.

The San Antonio Spurs , last year, showed that they had some incredible young talent on their hands with 20-year-old Victor Wembanyama lighting up the NBA during his rookie 2023-24 season.

But, one thing was very clear from the outset - they were lacking veteran leadership and experience. Fortunately, they were able to sign Chris Paul in free agency, who league insider Mark Medina feels will be a ‘floor raiser’ for the Texan outfit.

Adding Veteran Experience Around Young Core

Added Chris Paul, Harrison Barnes

While the Spurs’ off-season hasn’t been as active as some other teams around the league, the few moves they have made thus far have been ones which should help develop the young core that they have been constructing over the past few seasons.

Perhaps the Spurs’ most notable acquisition is that of Chris Paul, who was made a free agent after he was waived by the Golden State Warriors , and shortly after, committed to taking on a player development role under head coach Gregg Popovich instead of chasing a ring in his 20th season in the NBA.

Having spent a large majority of last season with the Warriors coming off the bench, it is expected that he will slot immediately into a starting role once again, allowing him the opportunity to get on-court time with the likes of Victor Wembanyama and rookie guard Stephon Castle , who the Spurs selected with the fourth overall pick in the 2024 draft.

Spurs' New Veterans - Career Averages Category Chris Paul (19 Seasons) Harrison Barnes (12 Seasons) PPG 17.5 14.0 APG 9.4 1.8 RPG 4.5 4.9 FG% 47.1 45.7 3P% 36.9 37.9

Furthermore, the Spurs were involved in a three-team deal which sent 2015 NBA champion Harrison Barnes their way, to facilitate the DeMar DeRozan sign-and-trade deal to the Sacramento Kings .

Barnes brings with him 12 years of experience, and has proven he is still a reliable scorer, having averaged 12.2 points per game, including shooting 38.7 percent from behind the three-point line, last season.

The Spurs are hoping that their subtle upgrades are enough to see them begin to climb up the standings of the Western Conference, after finishing 14th with a 22-60 record, just one game above the rebuilding Portland Trail Blazers .

Paul Does a ‘Lot of Great Things’, Wembanyama Is a ‘Sponge’

Medina argues that Paul’s role in San Antonio will be similar to the one in which he was brought in to do by the Oklahoma City Thunder back in the 2019-20 season, where he brought with him experience to help develop and elevate the play of the younger members of the surrounding roster.

But, his impact surpassed all expectations, with the Thunder reaching the playoffs, and the journalist can’t help but feel something similar could happen with this young Spurs group, and even feels that his partnership with Wembanyama could bring their own iteration of ‘Lob City’ which defined Paul’s era with the Los Angeles Clippers all those years ago.

“I think that we can use Chris Paul's time in Oklahoma City as a great example. He got traded to Oklahoma City, and the thought was that they were going to be in the lottery and the reality was that they were a team that challenged the Houston Rockets in the first round of the playoffs. The Rockets wound up winning, but it was a tough, competitive, seven-game series. So he is a floor raiser. Even at his age, he does a lot of great things with running the offense, imparting his competitiveness, but also having everyone else feel that. And I think that that's been most effective with young players. Victor Wembanyama is a sponge, he wants to learn more, and I can't just help but think those pick-and-roll possibilities with Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama - it's going to be lob-city in San Antonio, almost a decade after Chris Paul brought lob-city to the Clippers.”

The Second-Coming of ‘Lob City’?

There is a feeling that Paul could do with Wembanyama what he did with Blake Griffin

Paul has proven time and time again that he is an assists king, and despite having mainly settled into a bench role in his lone season in Golden State, that didn’t stop him from leading the way in dimes, dishing out 6.8 per game in just 26.4 minutes of action, creating a team-high 17.3 points per contest.

He also contributed 9.2 points on 44.1 percent field goal shooting, though he attempted the fewest shots per game of his career, only 8.1 per outing.

Chris Paul - 2023-24 Passing Stats Category Statistic PASSES MADE 46.9 PASSES RECEIVED 48.8 POTENTIAL AST 12.9 AST PTS CREATED 17.3 AST TO PASS % 14.4

Medina previously expressed that he feels that the partnership of Paul and Wembanyama next season could display another ‘lob city’ type of display that happened all those years ago in Los Angeles, and while Wembanyama is no Blake Griffin , there is no doubt that he is, much, much better.

Last season, as a pick and roll man, Wembanyama averaged 2.8 points per contest, which equated to a 58.6 percent effective field goal percentage. Additionally, the Frenchman had a 52.3 percent score frequency which was in the 52.8 percentile.

In Paul’s last double-digit assists season back in 2021-22, when he was with the Phoenix Suns , where he averaged 10.8 dimes on a nightly basis, when he was a pick & roll ball handler, he created 8.5 points – the 10th best in the league that season - on a 55.1 effective field goal percentage, which ranked in the 83.3 percentile.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The 'Lob City' Clippers era ended with a 337-183 win record which equates to a 64% win rate.

Still possessing an elite passing ability, despite having recently turned 39-years-old, there is the expectation that he will be able to unlock the passing lanes through to Wembanyama, which will allow him to do what he does best, use his size to get to the rim and score, where he averaged a rookie-leading 21.4 points and a league leading 3.6 blocks, which saw him named as a finalist for the 2023-24 Defensive Player of the Year award.

While this partnership of Paul and Wembanyama hasn’t had any reps on the hardwood yet, there is a wave of optimism about what could be, and who knows, they could potentially skyrocket up the Western Conference standings with Paul’s influence around the locker room for the next season… though perhaps that is still ambitious thinking at this stage.

Nonetheless, Spurs fans alike have a lot to be excited about going forward, and this could be the year they take a monumental leap into stepping out of the years of mediocrity that has plagued them since their title-winning days.

