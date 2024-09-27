Crystal Palace have been dealt a blow ahead of their trip to Goodison Park to face Everton on Saturday afternoon as Chris Richards has been ruled out 'for a few weeks' with a hamstring injury but Oliver Glasner will be able to call upon Chelsea loanee Trevoh Chalobah for the first time.

The Eagles are searching for their first win of the new Premier League season, having managed three draws and two defeats thus far, and will feel a visit to Everton presents them with the perfect opportunity to do so. The Toffees have endured a miserable beginning to the campaign, accumulating just one point, attained by drawing at Leicester City at the King Power last time out.

Glasner has continued to opt for a back three despite his side's troubles, and the Austrian may be forced into a change to this back-line this weekend, with Richards unavailable and Chalobah potentially ready to make his debut for the South London club.

Palace Without Richards

Chalobah may be fit enough to start in his place

Richards, who has been described as "amazing", has risen to prominence at Palace since the arrival of Glasner, and is now viewed as an essential part of the former Eintracht Frankfurt man's defensive unit. The American defender made just four Premier League starts in his first season in England, but started 23 last year, most of which were under the new boss, and has started four out of five this campaign.

Thus, news that the 24-year-old will be out for a few weeks with a hamstring issue will be a blow to Glasner and Palace, and will force the tactician into a change of some nature. Thankfully for the South Londoners, Richards' absence has coincided with new signing Chalobah returning to fitness.

Palace reached an agreement to acquire Chalobah on a temporary deal on deadline day, but the Cobham graduate has yet to feature for his new club, as he's been recovering from a chest injury. Glasner confirmed the news in his pre-match press conference this afternoon:

"Trevoh [Chalobah] will be in the squad, and he is available, but we lost Chris Richards this week. He is not available for the next week as he has a hamstring injury."

Having not played competitive football since last season, it remains to be seen as to whether Chalobah is ready to start at Goodison Park, with Glasner potentially having to pivot to Nathaniel Clyne instead. The Eagles will also be without Chadi Riad, Cheick Doucoure and Rob Holding while Matheus Franca faces a late test.

Chalobah's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 13 Pass Accuracy 89.4% Progressive Passes Per 90 2.92 Passes into the Final Third Per 90 2.83 Tackles Per 90 1.51 Interceptions Per 90 0.75 Aerial Duels Per 90 1.79

The midfielder has been carrying an issue

Alongside the fitness concerns surrounding Richards, another one of Glasner's key assets appears to be struggling on this front.

Reports have emerged that Adam Wharton has been carrying a groin problem since Euro 2024, despite starting all five of Palace's Premier League games this season.

The 20-year-old impressed at the back end of last campaign for the Eagles, earning him a place in Gareth Southgate's squad for the international tournament in the summer. However, since returning this season, his performance levels certainly haven't been at the same level, and this may be partly explained by these reports of a lingering injury, which has seen the youngster play through the 'pain barrier'.

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 27/09/2024