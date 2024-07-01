Highlights Sunderland youngster Chris Rigg is set to sign a new contract.

Manchester United and Newcastle were both interested.

Fabrizio Romano confirms he will sign a three-year deal.

Manchester United and Newcastle United were both interested in signing Sunderland youngster Chris Rigg, but Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that he's set to sign a new contract at the Stadium of Light.

Despite being just 17 years old, Rigg has already established himself as part of Sunderland's senior squad. Although not a regular starter, Rigg has regularly been involved in matchday squads. The young midfielder started eight games in the Championship last season while featuring 21 times in total.

Manchester United and Newcastle have both been linked with a move for the England youth international, but Sunderland appear to have convinced him to stay at the club by signing an extension.

Chris Rigg set to Sign New Deal

Man Utd have been dealt a fresh blow

According to a report from The Northern Echo back in May, Manchester United submitted a formal offer to bring Rigg to Old Trafford. Newcastle were also one of the sides named who have an interest in the young star, while Sunderland were hoping to convince him to sign his first professional contract with the club.

Italian reporter Romano has now confirmed that Sunderland are set to tie Rigg down to a new contract...

"Understand England U17 captain Chris Rigg has now decided to sign a three year deal with Sunderland until 2027. Premier League clubs wanted him but he’s set to stay, new deal + big financial commitment for Rigg to stay. Huge one for #SAFC."

Rigg is widely regarded as one of the brightest talents in the England youth setup, and former Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray was full of praise for him during his time at the club, calling him an 'amazing' kid...