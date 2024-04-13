Highlights Drake Maye continues to be a polarizing NFL Draft prospect, drawing criticism from many analysts.

Once the runner-up to Caleb Williams as the 2024 NFL Draft's belle of the ball, Drake Maye has again caught flak in the scouting community because of his less-than-stellar 2023 tape.

When discussing the top-six quarterbacks of the incoming draft class with The Athletic earlier this week, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB and current ProFootballTalk co-host Chris Simms spoke quite candidly about the University of North Carolina prospect. Simms admitted there was some good in Maye's game, but also plenty of inconsistency snap-to-snap.

If you watch 20 throws, you'll see good throws. Then... the ball is all over the place. The decision-making can be all over the place, and the pocket presence is all over the place, let alone some mechanical flaws in how he throws the football. It (was) confirmed to me in his pro day, which was underwhelming.

Simms added, "my brain wants to explode" when he hears comparisons of Maye to Justin Herbert and Josh Allen as prospects.

Maye Continues To Divide Draft Pundits

He is the most polarizing choice in this draft

Simms' criticism is just the latest in a barrage of negative chatter surrounding Maye, who is, "unworthy of a first-round pick" and, "will get someone fired", according to draft analyst Merrill Hoge. Maye is now as low as No. 4 in the draft community's QB prospect rankings—almost universally slotted behind Jayden Daniels—and viewed on a similar plane as J.J. McCarthy.

The Athletic's polling reflected this; in their 5-3-2-1 scoring system, Williams tripled and Daniels doubled Maye's point total, while McCarthy nearly matched it.

The Athletic QB Scouting Exercise - Results Prospect Points First-Place Votes Caleb Williams 78 14 Jayden Daniels 50 3 Drake Maye 24 0 J.J. McCarthy 23 0 Michael Penix 8 0 Bo Nix 3 0

Despite the general souring on Maye's outlook, plenty of people still have confidence in his ability to succeed at the professional level. One of the scouts from The Athletic's piece ranked him as their QB2, saying he thinks Maye will be, "the best of the group." The community consensus is that Maye will be best served by "redshirting" his first NFL season, a la Patrick Mahomes or, to an extent, Jordan Love.

GIVEMESPORT has Maye ranked as the No. 7 overall prospect and projects him to be selected No. 3 overall by the New England Patriots.

