Summary Chris Smalling has redeemed his nightmarish debut to become a consistent presence in the Al-Fayha backline.

Despite a rocky start, Smalling has contributed to the team's solid defensive record and scored his first goal last month.

Formerly underappreciated at Manchester United, Smalling found his stride at Roma and is enjoying another resurgence in Saudi Arabia.

Former Manchester United defender Chris Smalling has now played nearly a full season in Saudi Arabia, having joined Al-Fayha after leaving Roma last summer. His first outing was one to forget after a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Al-Raed that saw Smalling put the ball into his own net within six minutes, before being sent off for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity later on.

The calamitous performance drew inevitable comparisons to Jonathan Woodgate’s infamous Real Madrid debut. Once barely on the radar of English fans keeping tabs abroad, Smalling's dramatic first game quickly earned him a spot on lists chronicling the worst debuts in football history.

Fortunately, a shaky start doesn’t always set the tone for what follows. Now, with 27 appearances under his belt across all competitions, there’s a much clearer picture emerging for those curious about how Smalling is faring amidst the glitz and glamour of Middle Eastern football.

How Chris Smalling is Performing in Saudi Arabia

His time in the Middle East has been a rollercoaster